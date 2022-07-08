ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Has A Brand New Best Diner Champion And It Is Awesome

By Lou Russo
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few things that are more New Jersey than a diner, and the Garden State has a brand new "top diner in the state" winner. Previously, we have seen top honors go to Tops Diner in East Newark, and frankly, most people in the Garden State didn't argue the...

Comments / 0

 

Related
94.3 The Point

Top 3 Ultimate Motels for Your New Jersey Vacation

There is no better place to enjoy a summer getaway than right here in New Jersey, and now we know which motel out of all the great Garden State motels tops the list. We all love our visits to the Jersey Shore, and our childhood memories are based around some classic and beautiful motels.
94.3 The Point

Experts Say This Is The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey

It may be a little soon to be thinking of Valentines day, but if you're looking for something romantic to do with your significant other this will be of interest. Trips To Discover has released their most romantic destinations for each state in the United States, and you know I had to see what they came up with for Jersey.
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

Oh thank heaven! It’s 7/11 — and that means free Slurpees

If you write a check Monday, you might scribble "July 11, 2022" without even realizing what an abbreviated form of the date means. It is, of course, 7/11 — or as stylized by one of New Jersey's favorite convenience stores, 7-Eleven, and the chain has announced new partnerships this year to commemorate the annual celebration.
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
94.3 The Point

What’s Your Exit? NJ Local Crafts Mini Garden State Parkway Signs

If you live anywhere along the New Jersey coastline, you're likely to hear the question "What's your exit?" posed to you at some point in your life. It's a thing. If you've grown up in Jersey your whole life, you already have answered it, most likely, more than once. It's basically your identifier. When people want to know which part of the Garden State you hail from, they'll either ask you which exit off of the New Jersey Turnpike you take or the Garden State Parkway.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

New Discovery Channel Fishing Show Filmed Here in New Jersey

It's summer here at the Jersey Shore and many are out on our beautiful waters enjoying fantastic fishing here off the coast of New Jersey. Fishing is a huge industry here in Jersey and thousands enjoy the activity each and every year. Folks enjoy all sorts of fishing offshore here...
Bridget Mulroy

Unexpected Fun & Finds in New Jersey: The New Meadowlands Flea Market

The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm!Bridget Mulroy. Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
94.5 PST

Are These Really The Best Hot Dogs in New Jersey?

Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
FORT LEE, NJ
Beach Radio

Look inside this breathtaking New Jersey mansion on LBI

A few weeks ago, I told you about the most expensive house on LBI on the market. Well, now there’s a new most expensive home on the market on LBI. Just listed this month, this 9.000 square foot beauty is on sale for $13.9 million (the other one is still available for $13.85 million if you’re looking for a bargain).
REAL ESTATE
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Don Chicken, Fort Lee, NJ

Don Chicken, a Korean fried chicken restaurant, has opened in Fort Lee. It’s replaced the shuttered Lauren’s Chicken and has locations in River Edge and Palisades Park, with others planned for both Ridgewood and Englewood. The menu (View Menu) includes a number of options including crispy, spicy soy,...
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Former N.J. town used to be known as the ‘caviar capital of the world’

It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
