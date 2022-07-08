ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Friday Fit Tip: Battle rope workout

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — For this Friday's Fit Tip, we visited LA Fitness and trainer Lydia Horner to talk about battling ropes. You may have seen them and not been really quite sure what to do with them, so Horner showed us how to use them and what benefit they...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Bikers, walkers gear up for Megan's Ride

FISHERS, Ind. — Dozens of bikers and walkers will come together this month for a fun morning to celebrate the life of a remarkable young woman. Megan's Ride and Walk is a way to remember Megan Stancliffe, who died five years ago at the age of 23. Bike riding...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

blackbear to perform at Old National Centre in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Hip-hop/rap singer-songwriter blackbear is coming to Indianapolis in the fall. The "nothing matters tour" will make a stop at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Friday, Sept. 16. The concert starts at 8 p.m. ET. Waterparks and Heart Attack Man will open the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battling Ropes#La Fitness#Sculpt
WTHR

Indiana jockey reaches elite milestone with 6,000th win

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 21, DeShawn Parker did something that only 20 other jockeys have accomplished in the history of thoroughbred racing: He scored his 6,000th win. Parker, a jockey at Horseshoe Indianapolis, is the all-time winningest Black jockey in history. He was riding For Mama when he crossed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana zoo working to bring back macaw that flew away

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is working to bring back a macaw that flew a little further away than normal from the zoo. The zoo said their green-winged macaws Orchard and Vineyard flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday afternoon. The pair was found in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
point2homes.com

1258 Apryl Drive, Greenwood, Johnson County, IN, 46143

Great 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with the option to finish the 3rd full bathroom in the finished basement, in Center Grove schools! This home has an open floor plan with dedicated living and dining spaces with a bedroom on the main floor. The large great room features a gas fireplace with an open flow to the kitchen and formal living room. The kitchen has a breakfast room for dining, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and countertop space. Upstairs is a spacious loft, the primary suite, and 3 additional bedrooms. The primary suite features dual vanities and a separate tub and shower. The full, finished basement is an excellent additional living space. The backyard has a great deck and fully fenced in backyard. See it today!
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

IDOH hosting Black & Minority Health Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is hosting the 36th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair July 14-17 at the Indiana Convention Center. The theme of this year's health fair is Commit to be Fit, with the IDOH focusing on Hoosiers prioritizing their personal health after delaying their health care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Actuator wins 28th running of the Indiana Derby at Horseshoe Indianapolis

It was a big step up into stakes action for Actuator, and the three-year-old colt handled it with ease, winning the 28th running of the Grade 3 $300,000 Indiana Derby Saturday, July 9. Ridden by James Graham, the $2,200 yearling purchase is now a Graded Stakes winner for his connections during a new record handle day of $7,201.564 for Horseshoe Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

2111 E 52nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Application fee: $70. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Overview for 2111 E 52nd St. This property is managed by Beztak, 2022 recipient of the US Best Managed Companies for the third year in a row, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Call and let us tell you why!Enjoy living the good life at Willow Brook! Located in Indianapolis, our one and two bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With spacious floor plans, its easy to see why our residents love living here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Lockefield Gardens reunion brings families together

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, families gathered in Riverside Park for the annual Lockefield Gardens reunion. Lockefield was Indy's first public housing project. It was built as part of the New Deal. In 1938, the complex opened 748 modern apartments for low-income Black families. "It was better than a community....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy