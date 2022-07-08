ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in June

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1576fS_0gYkxhnB00
Salad from Eden Eden

To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Bon appétit.

This month we’re highlighting a few Chicago restaurants reemerging in new locations. Take West Loop’s Eden, which recently reopened in a new Avondale space complete with an expanded on-site greenhouse and patio — or Publican Quality Bread, the top-notch bakery that supplies Chicago’s best restaurants, which opened its own storefront slinging artisan pastries and breads. Plus, there’s a brand new Loop food hall featuring new local vendors and some old favorites, including Tempesta Market and a partnership between Chicago Lunch Box and Phodega. With summertime Chi in full swing, you’ll also see a Mexican-inspired cocktail bar on the roof of the new Emily Hotel in the West Loop. Read on for more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQR4J_0gYkxhnB00
Tempesta Dante Sandwich Tempesta

From Here On

Loop

You’re here because: You’re back to working in the office and need a mid-week pick-me-up.

You’re dining on: Eats from seven (and counting) local vendors inside this new food hall within the revamped Old Post Office. The sprawling space highlights the city’s best culinary talent, from chef Ashley Robinson’s global pastries and Tempesta Market’s piled-high sandwiches to a new collab between Phodega and Chicago Lunch Box featuring Vietnamese street food. From Here On boasts a 26,000-square-foot outdoor patio, with the Chicago River acting as a perfect backdrop for a post-work happy hour. Grab a drink from Snorkelbox, the food hall’s central bar focused on seasonally inspired and classic cocktails.

433 W. Van Buren St. (map)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExkGH_0gYkxhnB00
Eden Museli bowl Eden

Eden

Avondale

You’re here because: You’re a fan of chef Devon Quinn’s fare from Eden’s original West Loop locale.

You’re dining on: Eden’s new Avondale space features a larger greenhouse, outdoor patio and a market where you can pick up gifts, pantry items and home goods. For now, Eden is focusing on breakfast and lunch service with dinner to follow. As at its original location, Eden focuses on dishes with greenhouse-grown and local ingredients. Fresh baked goods, smoothies and morning staples like avocado toast grace the menu each morning, while for lunch you’ll find salads, sandwiches and grain bowls like the ancient grains bowl with chickpeas, farro, brown rice, lemon thyme ricotta and curried vinaigrette. A full bar of specialty cocktails rounds out the current offerings.

2734 W. Roscoe St. (map)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1np99R_0gYkxhnB00
Entree from Selva Neil Burger

Selva

West Loop

You’re here because: You’re a sucker for a rooftop bar and ‘tis the season to enjoy one in Chicago.

You’re dining on: Selva (that’s “jungle” in Spanish) brings Mexican fare and mezcal to the top of the new Emily Hotel (formerly the Ace). Grab your friends to take in scenic views of the Chicago skyline as you sip trendy drinks like the Ekto Cooler with Galliano l’autentico, grapefruit liqueur, lemon and basil. Those who strike up an appetite will find four varieties of tacos, including duck carnitas and lamb barbacoa, plus pickled shrimp ceviche and a smash burger loaded with rajas, pepper jack and achiote aioli.

311 N. Morgan St.. (map)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Omm5q_0gYkxhnB00
Interior of Nine Bar Marisa Klug-Morataya

Nine Bar

Chinatown

You’re here because: You’re winding down after gorging yourself on dim sum down the street.

You’re dining on: While you might not think of Chinatown as a cocktail destination, Nine Bar is trying to change that. The bar has a dark, speakeasy vibe; it’s hidden behind Moon Palace Express, a 50-year Chinatown staple. Pop over for unique highballs and curated cocktails like the Paper Dragon with tequila, Salers Aperitif, passionfruit, Sichuan peppercorn and citrus. A short list of snacks is also available, including mapo hot fries with chili pork and togarashi, and a “McKatsu” sandwich with fried pork, American cheese, pickled radish, bulldog sauce and Chinese hot mustard.

216 W. Cermak Rd. (map)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tnz9F_0gYkxhnB00
Pastries from Publican Quality Bread Kelly Sandos

Publican Quality Bread

West Town

You’re here because: You have fine taste and high expectations when it comes to baked goods.

You’re dining on: Gourmet sandwiches, pastries and breads at Publican’s first public-facing bakery. Famed baker Greg Wade and One Off Hospitality now offer the same high-quality baked goods they’ve been handing off to Chicago’s top restaurants for years. Wade and team pour their heart into every menu item, from morning buns and croissants to gourmet sandwiches like the can’t-miss “Big Sandwich” with mortadella, Stracciatella, arugula, Vidalia onions, Dijon and balsamic and sour cherry spread on a Roman-style pizza base. Specialty desserts and an expanded selection of breads will be on rotation each weekend.

1759 W. Grand Ave. (map)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

10 Iconic filming locations in Chicago

When thinking of the intersection between major US cities and film, images of New York and Los Angeles are the first to come to mind - and for good reason. Outside of being the two biggest cities in America, both have become a haven for trend-setting critically acclaimed films and filmmakers. Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” is a perfect time capsule of 1980s NYC culture, and films like “La La Land” and “Sunset Boulevard” encapsulate what life is like within LA and the film industry.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Restaurant Review: Agave Cocina in Oak Forest

If you are looking for an enjoyable place to have a great tasting Mexican cuisine, try Agave Cocina in Oak Forest. The food is phenomenal. The costs are affordable. And the restaurant is clean and beautifully designed with plenty of seating, fast service and lots of parking. By Ray Hanania.
OAK FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Bar Siena Heads for the Suburbs

When a restaurant group has a popular franchise, as is the case with Siena Tavern and Bar Siena, two popular Italian American restaurants in River North and the West Loop, expansion seems the next logical move. The owners of DineAmic Hospitality had been pondering a second Bar Siena for several years, but the pandemic thwarted and then delayed their plans. But now it is finally opening, not in the city, but in Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie.
SKOKIE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Mashed

Is The Bear Chef Carmen Berzatto Based On A Real Character?

If you've ever worked in the food industry, you'll feel strongly connected to FX's new show "The Bear," which follows chef Carmen Berzatto as he takes over his brother's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicago. Carmen Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allan White, inherits the restaurant after his brother's death. The character spent his career in top restaurants, even earning a James Beard award. So, when he finds himself in this chaotic world of a gritty urban kitchen, it's a bit of a culture shock. He has to deal with staff members who are set in their ways and have little respect for the way an organized fine-dining kitchen is run. The clash of personalities in "The Bear" blends to increase the level of usual chaos of a restaurant kitchen.
CHICAGO, IL
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Gold Coast Chicago Pied-à-Terre That Takes Art Deco Style to the Next Level

When a couple purchased a Chicago co-op in a prestigious 1920s building, they knew they had a lot of work to do. The grand Gold Coast flat on a high floor had remained mostly true to its original layout from a century ago, but decor choices had left it more coastal grandma than Art Deco swank. A refresh was most definitely in order.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Bar Food#Chicago River#Grand Ave#Cocktail Bar#Thyme#Food Drink#Avondale#Chicago Lunch Box#Mexican#Old Post Office#Tempesta Market
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
Borderless Magazine

Five Things To Do in Chicago, July 7-July 13

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursdays – 🍺 The Argyle Night Market kicks off Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Argyle Street between Sheridan Road and Kenmore. The free summer event is every Thursday through August 25th and includes live music, food, local vendors and more.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy