New Jersey Has A Brand New Best Diner Champion And It Is Awesome

By Lou Russo
 3 days ago
There are few things that are more New Jersey than a diner, and the Garden State has a brand new "top diner in the state" winner. Previously, we have seen top honors go to Tops Diner in East Newark, and frankly, most people in the Garden State didn't argue the...

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

