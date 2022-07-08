New Jersey Has A Brand New Best Diner Champion And It Is Awesome
By Lou Russo
3 days ago
There are few things that are more New Jersey than a diner, and the Garden State has a brand new "top diner in the state" winner. Previously, we have seen top honors go to Tops Diner in East Newark, and frankly, most people in the Garden State didn't argue the...
Some experts say New Jersey has some of the best cheesesteaks in the whole country. Yes, some foodies say our cheesesteak is even better than the legendary ones out of Philly So where is New Jersey's absolute best cheesesteak?. We know that when you think of New Jersey, you're thinking...
Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out!(shironosov/iStock) After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!
There is no better place to enjoy a summer getaway than right here in New Jersey, and now we know which motel out of all the great Garden State motels tops the list. We all love our visits to the Jersey Shore, and our childhood memories are based around some classic and beautiful motels.
It may be a little soon to be thinking of Valentines day, but if you're looking for something romantic to do with your significant other this will be of interest. Trips To Discover has released their most romantic destinations for each state in the United States, and you know I had to see what they came up with for Jersey.
Just the other night we were craving good Italian ice and now that summer is here in New Jersey, there is no better time than now to enjoy a delicious cup of ice. We have some fantastic places to go, but if you are not sure or visiting the Jersey Shore, I thought a nice list of options for Italian ice is a perfect source of information.
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
What’s the first food that comes to mind when you think of the Garden State?. Think about how diverse New Jersey is when it comes to food. We do a lot of things top-notch to the point where people come from out of town just to spend the weekend and basically go on a food tour.
It's summer here at the Jersey Shore and many are out on our beautiful waters enjoying fantastic fishing here off the coast of New Jersey. Fishing is a huge industry here in Jersey and thousands enjoy the activity each and every year. Folks enjoy all sorts of fishing offshore here...
We recently posted an article about a visit to New Jersey by the very popular Food Network star Guy Fieri. Fieri made a visit to the Garden State for an upcoming installment of his very popular television series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri brought “Triple D” to Somerville for a...
A few weeks ago, I told you about the most expensive house on LBI on the market. Well, now there’s a new most expensive home on the market on LBI. Just listed this month, this 9.000 square foot beauty is on sale for $13.9 million (the other one is still available for $13.85 million if you’re looking for a bargain).
Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
Philadelphia, PA - If you're craving some delicious BBQ, you might be excited to learn that Dickeys Barbecue Pit is expanding its presence in the Garden State. The chain offers house-smoked meats, stuffed baked potatoes, classic sides, and more. The New Jersey location in Mount Holly will be its fourth location in the state.
You may have heard of the new restaurant Chopt Creative Salad Company, which is about to open in Marlton, New Jersey. A counter-service chain, allows guests to design their own salads and wraps. The Marlton location is the latest in a growing chain of salad joints. The concept is refreshing and makes it easy for busy people to get their daily servings of vegetables. Located at 300 NJ-73, Marlton, NJ 08053.
It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
New Jersey pizzerias have been called some of the best in New York for years now (yes, you read that right). So it’s only fair that the tables would be turned for once. Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the best pizza in every state. A pizzeria with a New York Name known for its thick, saucy slices took home the honor for the Garden State — Brooklyn Square Pizza.
Guy Fieri at times is the face of Food Network. The restaurateur turned food reality TV star became most famous for his trek across America for the most interesting Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Listen to Matt Ryan weekday afternoons on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point...
She’s probably one of our country's most complete athletes and Olympic champions. She’s Gertrude Ederle and she’s famous for swimming the English Channel and for winning a gold medal for swimming at the 1924 Paris Olympics. She was a world record holder in five events. Gertrude’s parents...
Ever wonder why there's some weird stereotype that people from the Garden State are stupid? Why is that? Honestly, we can all probably thank MTV's "Jersey Shore" for that one. The funny thing about it is that it couldn't be further from the truth. Believe it or not, if you're born and bred in New Jersey, it turns out that you're actually smarter than most.
