(Richmond, IN)--A 22-year-old Richmond man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon, and now police are searching for the occupant or occupants of a vehicle that was caught on surveillance video. Skyler Goodwin was identified as the victim who suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening as a result of the shooting in the 1300 block of North B Street. Police say it does not appear to be a random incident. Goodwin was convicted a couple of years ago of pointing a gun at someone. Investigators have released an image of a black Jeep Cherokee that fled east following the shooting.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO