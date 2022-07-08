ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

India's summer-sown crop planting lags, raises output concerns

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

MUMBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Farmers in India have fallen behind in planting key summer-sown crops such as rice, corn and soybeans due to the uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall, although they could recover ground in the coming week if there is enough rain. As of July 8, 40.67...

www.agriculture.com

The Associated Press

Ricardo Innovative Climate-Repairing Carbon Negative Technology to Support National Energy Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global energy sector, Ricardo, a world-class, strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has received 3million GBP from the UK Government to design, install and operate a combined heat and power demonstrator plant with a carbon negative footprint which will showcase climate repairing technology. The plant will demonstrate the effectiveness of community scale greenhouse gas removal and clean energy using sustainably-sourced forestry waste. The funding is awarded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) under the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005348/en/ Homested Farm carbon capture demonstrator site (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy firm on weather worries, pre-USDA report positioning

CHICAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed on Monday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt as well as technical buying and positioning ahead of Tuesday's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand reports. The market eased from overnight highs, however, as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat plummets at market close | Monday, July 11, 2022

The corn and soybean markets closed higher today, but well off the early highs, while wheat prices were hit hard into the close. The September CBOT wheat had an 86-cent trading range and closed down 35 cents. September corn closed 3 ¾ cents higher today at $6.37. December corn closed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia's July wheat exports seen modest amid logistics problems

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat exports are expected to remain muted in July despite lower export tax, a massive crop and a weakening rouble as problems with logistics and trade finance caused by Western sanctions persist. The world's largest wheat exporter is expected to have record amounts of the...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Singapore's policy quirk lures bank funding rush

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Global banks are rushing to sell bonds in Singapore, where unique monetary settings have opened a favourable borrowing window that puts the city-state's debt markets on course for the biggest year of bank-capital raising in more than a decade.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat sent lower by new crop and rouble weakness

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, a weaker rouble and lower export tax, analysts said on Monday. Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments in the July-June marketing season. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $17 to $358 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July and August were at $365-$370 a tonne vs $375-$385 a week ago. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 250,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. Wheat prices in the domestic market rose on higher demand from exporters, Sovecon said. Some foreign traders started to conduct additional checks of farmers, probably to avoid buying any grain from Ukraine, it added. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Feb. 24. Moscow denies this. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,575 rbls/t +150 rbls wheat, European part ($222.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,900 rbls/t -1,425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t -1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 35,125 rbls/t -975 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,540/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,370/t -$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,013.6/t -$75.7 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 7 *: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 8.8 5.4 2.8 Crop, as of same 4.1 2.7 1.8 date in 2021 Yield, 4.0 4.0 4.9 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.1 4.1 date in 2021 Harvested area, mln 2.2 1.4 0.6 hectares Harvested area, as 1.4 0.9 0.5 of same date in 2021 * Russian agriculture ministry stopped publishing harvesting data. ($1 = 61.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn jumps 4%, wheat at 1-1/2-week top on weather woes, strong demand

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed more than 4% on Monday, extending previous session's rally on concerns over global supplies and strong demand, while wheat rose to its highest since late June. Soybeans jumped more than 1%, rising for a fourth consecutive session. "The market's tightness going...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-12 cents, corn up 17-20 cents, soy up 18-22 cents

CHICAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel * Follow-through technical buying is expected after the most-active contract reached its highest price since July 1, analyst said. * Market chatter about Chinese demand for grain last week, along with wheat purchases by other importers, help underpin markets. * An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought about 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia, European traders said. * Ukraine's grain exports in the first week of July fell 30% from last year, the agriculture ministry said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures overnight rose 10-1/4 cents to $9.01-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 13-3/4 cents to $9.59-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat increased 21-3/4 cents to $10.13-1/2. CORN - Up 17 to 20 cents per bushel * Forecasts for dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Midwest during the key pollination period boost corn futures, analysts said. * After some weekend rains, storms look much spottier over the next two weeks and moisture stress will likely expand, Commodity Weather Group said. * Money managers slashed net long positions in corn. * CBOT September corn futures overnight were up 19 cents at $6.52-1/4 a bushel. New-crop December corn jumped 19 cents to $6.42-1/2. SOYBEANS - Up 18 cents to 22 cents per bushel * Concerns about stressful U.S. crop weather, along with bargain buying and technical buying, support soybeans, analysts said. * Traders adjust positions before USDA issues monthly crop data on Tuesday that could tighten U.S. 2022/23 soybean carryout. * CBOT August soybeans rose 18 cents to $15.31-1/4 a bushel overnight. November soybeans advanced 19-1/4 cents to $14.15-3/4. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends rally as weather worries build

* Dry, hot outlook in U.S, EU corn belts raises crop concerns * Weather, demand hopes help grains rebound from multi-month lows * Participants cover positions before USDA data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a fourth session on Monday as dry, hot weather forecast in some U.S. and European growing belts raised supply concerns ahead of closely followed U.S. government data. Soybeans and wheat also extended gains as weather worries and signs of renewed international demand helped grain markets pull away from multi-month lows touched last week. However, grains gave up some of their sharp early gains as investor fears over high inflation and the latest COVID-19 cases in China weighed on wider financial markets. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.5% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 1028 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since June 30 at $6.65-1/2. Weather forecasts showing limited rain and rising temperatures in the coming two weeks in the central United States were putting the focus on potential stress to corn as it enters the crucial pollination phase. "Early July weather was good... but extended forecasts are hot and dry through the middle of July. And Europe is hot," David Whitcomb of Peak Trading Research said of corn in a note. In Europe, a second heatwave of the year in Spain is expected to spread to France this week, with sweltering conditions centred on France's main southwestern corn belt. Rumours of demand for corn and wheat from Chinese importers last week, as well as a run of wheat purchases by other importing countries, were also underpinning grain markets. However, Chinese importers cancelled orders for about 465,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2021/22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in an export report on Friday. CBOT wheat added 1.6% to $9.06 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.4% to $14.16-1/2 a bushel. Traders are now looking ahead to the USDA's weekly crop progress data later on Monday and then the agency's monthly supply-and-demand outlook on Tuesday for further clues on grain fundamentals. Prices at 1028 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 906.00 14.50 1.63 770.75 17.55 CBOT corn 638.75 15.25 2.45 593.25 7.67 CBOT soy 1416.50 20.00 1.43 1339.25 5.77 Paris wheat 361.25 4.25 1.19 276.75 30.53 Paris maize 327.25 11.25 3.56 226.00 44.80 Paris rape 708.00 14.50 2.09 754.00 -6.10 WTI crude oil 102.53 -2.26 -2.16 75.21 36.32 Euro/dlr 1.01 -0.01 -0.77 1.1368 -11.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 30% so far in 2022/23 season, says ministry

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in the first seven days of July, the first month of the new 2022/23 season, were down 30% year on year at 402,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Global food prices moderate after hitting all-time high

The FAO Food Price Index, a barometer of prices for food commodities, rocketed to a record high immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine and disrupted food supply chains. Now it is down for the third month in a row, with large global harvests at hand, but Ukraine is a new entrant on the list of nations needing food aid, said the UN agency.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures slump

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Friday as brokers said steady-to-lower cash prices were seen as disappointing. Feeder cattle futures also finished weaker, under pressure from climbing prices of grain used for livestock feed, brokers said. Traders kept an eye on the cash...
CHICAGO, IL

