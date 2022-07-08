ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnin’ Mouth Nashville Hot Chicken Looks to Expand to Bay Area

Photo: Facebook / Burnin' Mouth Nashville Hot Chicken

Burnin’ Mouth Nashville Hot Chicken is a new California-based chain that has intentions to expand into the Bay Area. According to its website, Milpitas and Serramonte are on the list of cities that will be “Burnin’ Soon” thanks to five levels of heat that make their sandwiches special.

Founded in Oxnard in 2021, Burnin’ Mouth’s own recipe for Nashville hot chicken aims to set themselves apart from the competition. They add their own twist to the spices, which come in five levels where “Insane” is the one that might just burn your tongue off.

The Coo Coo is their take on a traditional Nashville hot chicken sandwich, served on a brioche bun and topped with coleslaw, crispy onion, pickles and comeback sauce. They also serve strips and wings, plus fries, six different sauces, and very necessary beverages.

Representatives for Burnin’ Mouth could not be reached for comment. Visit www.burninmouth.com for more information.

