ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Half of Britons buy less food as prices surge

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpdUN_0gYkw8dy00

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Almost half of British people have cut back on food purchases as prices surge, while others are having to spend more on their shopping, according to official figures on Friday which show the scale of the current cost-of-living squeeze.

British consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May - with food and drink prices up 8.6% - and the Bank of England expects the annual CPI rate to exceed 11% in October when a 40% rise in regulated energy tariffs will hit.

Friday's figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that 49% of people said they had bought less food than normal between June 22 and July 3, up from just 8% when the survey began in September 2021.

Another 48% said they had needed to spend more than usual on their food shopping. Overall, 91% of people said their cost of living had risen over the past month.

These figures match reports from British supermarkets that shoppers are under increasing financial pressure.

Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) reported a 4% drop in underlying quarterly sales on Tuesday and Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket, said customers were making smaller, more frequent shopping trips and buying cheaper own-brand items. read more

U.S. bank Citi forecast last month that British food price inflation would exceed 20% by early next year. read more

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Half of adults buy less food to cope with rising costs – survey

Nearly half of adults in the UK are buying less food as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes wallets across the country.New data from the Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that 49% of people said their shopping trolleys are less full than before.The survey was carried out between June 22 and July 3 and marks a rapid increase in the figure.In the previous survey, between June 8 and June 19, only four in 10 (43%) of adults said that they were buying less food.We asked how worried respondents were regarding a range of issues, and the most frequently reported worries...
U.K.
The Independent

Drivers warned supermarket fuel giants have lost ‘appetite’ to cut prices

Supermarket fuel retailers have stopped cutting pump prices to encourage customers into their stores, motorists were warned.Drivers are continuing to be hit by rising fuel prices despite a dip in wholesale costs.Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the rise in the price of petrol illustrates “the biggest retailers’ resistance to reduce their pump prices in line with the lower wholesale cost of unleaded”.Rather than passing on some of the savings they...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Global food prices fall but shoppers still face bill hikes

Food price rises eased in June for the third month running, but any benefits are unlikely to feed through to supermarket bills for several months. The latest United Nations Food Prices Index showed that key wholesale food commodity prices fell by 2.3% in June compared with May. The price of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Food And Drink#Britons#Supermarkets#Tesco#Food Drink#Uk#British#The Bank Of England#Citi
International Business Times

Stocks Rise But Recession Fears Linger As Euro, Crude Struggle

Crude extended the week's losses Thursday, while the euro struggled to recover from 20-year lows, and while stocks bounced from early losses recession fears continued to cast a pall across trading floors. Expectations for a contraction in some of the world's leading economies, including China, where a new Covid-19 flare-up...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy