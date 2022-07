This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Change: some people (and worshiping communities) treat the six-letter word like a four-letter word. Do not say it in polite conversation. Nice people avoid that word. One thing I learned in thirty-five years of ministry: change is inevitable. Change will happen. We can fight it. We can argue against it. Change will happen anyway. It is a fact of life, like the way my hair turned grey. I needed to wear bifocal glasses after I turned 40. Change will happen.

