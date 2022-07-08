ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

Candlelight vigil for Kan. family struck by reported impaired driver

 3 days ago
NICKERSON, Kan. — Nickerson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale gave a short update on the condition of Assistant Superintendent Amy Jones and her family Thursday. The Jones were hit by an alleged drunk driver in Louisville, Kentucky...

KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...
NICKERSON, KS
KSN News

Member of Nickerson family hit by car in Kentucky dies

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office announced Trey Jones died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday at 1:33 p.m. Ava and...
NICKERSON, KS
Father of Kansas family struck by car in Kentucky dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY. — The father of four family members from Nickerson, Kansas hit by an alleged impaired driver in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week has died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Trey Jones, teacher and track coach at Nickerson USD 309, succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

