The final opening group stage match of VCT Masters Copenhagen was a marathon three-map affair in which FunPlus Phoenix took down XERXIA after over three hours of VALORANT. The first half of Bind was very closely contested. FPX invested lots of utility early in rounds on defense, but if that failed to get them the opening kills they wanted, it left them with virtually nothing to use in retakes. FPX adjusted to give themselves more utility for retakes later in the half, but still only mustered five rounds on their defensive side.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO