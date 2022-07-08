ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoar, OH

Missing adult found

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: This missing person has been found.

ZOAR, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are looking for a missing Tuscarawas County man who they say is considered endangered.

Fred Gleaton, 76, went missing on July 7 at 9 a.m. when he drove away from his home on Michael Lane in the city of Zoar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBBT3_0gYktAQo00
Fred Gleaton (Credit: Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office)

He is 6′ and 195 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and loafers.

He was driving a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee with a license plate GQP6761.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upQI2_0gYktAQo00
( Vehicle in photo is not actual vehicle )

Police say he suffers from memory issues.

If you know anything that can help officials find him, call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Person Unit at 1-888-637-1113 or 911.

