Baltimore, MD

JFX speed camera tickets start July 13

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
Starting Wednesday, fines will be issued for drivers caught speeding on the JFX.

Speed cameras are set up in both directions where 83 goes meets the 41st Street bridge.

The 90-day warning period started in April, but on July 13 those warnings will turn into speeding tickets.

Speed citations will be issued starting at 12:00 a.m., and the fine is $40 dollars for drivers exceeding the posted speed limit by 12 or more miles.

Violators will not receive points on their license.

Digital speed sentry signs have been installed so drivers can see their speeds in real time.

Enforcement will be in effect 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

