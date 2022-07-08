ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Beaver Falls Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Material Depicting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. Shaun Tedrow, age 40, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy. According to information presented to the court during the...

