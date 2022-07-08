New Jersey Has A Brand New Best Diner Champion And It Is Awesome
By Lou Russo
105.7 The Hawk
3 days ago
There are few things that are more New Jersey than a diner, and the Garden State has a brand new "top diner in the state" winner. Previously, we have seen top honors go to Tops Diner in East Newark, and frankly, most people in the Garden State didn't argue the...
Some experts say New Jersey has some of the best cheesesteaks in the whole country. Yes, some foodies say our cheesesteak is even better than the legendary ones out of Philly So where is New Jersey's absolute best cheesesteak?. We know that when you think of New Jersey, you're thinking...
Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out!(shironosov/iStock) After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!
There is no better place to enjoy a summer getaway than right here in New Jersey, and now we know which motel out of all the great Garden State motels tops the list. We all love our visits to the Jersey Shore, and our childhood memories are based around some classic and beautiful motels.
It may be a little soon to be thinking of Valentines day, but if you're looking for something romantic to do with your significant other this will be of interest. Trips To Discover has released their most romantic destinations for each state in the United States, and you know I had to see what they came up with for Jersey.
Just the other night we were craving good Italian ice and now that summer is here in New Jersey, there is no better time than now to enjoy a delicious cup of ice. We have some fantastic places to go, but if you are not sure or visiting the Jersey Shore, I thought a nice list of options for Italian ice is a perfect source of information.
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
If you’re unfamiliar with the Bamboozle Festival, I’ve talked about how it is one of the biggest music festivals New Jersey has ever seen and it’s making its grand return in less than a year. Bamboozle made the announcement in May of last year, two years from...
In the hope that things will finally change, let’s start this editorial with the conclusion: New Jersey’s laws and regulations concerning alcoholic beverage licenses are messed up, and need an overhaul. For five years now, the state’s craft breweries have been fighting a battle over rules that the...
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm!Bridget Mulroy. Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.
We recently posted an article about a visit to New Jersey by the very popular Food Network star Guy Fieri. Fieri made a visit to the Garden State for an upcoming installment of his very popular television series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri brought “Triple D” to Somerville for a...
A few weeks ago, I told you about the most expensive house on LBI on the market. Well, now there’s a new most expensive home on the market on LBI. Just listed this month, this 9.000 square foot beauty is on sale for $13.9 million (the other one is still available for $13.85 million if you’re looking for a bargain).
The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
Don Chicken, a Korean fried chicken restaurant, has opened in Fort Lee. It’s replaced the shuttered Lauren’s Chicken and has locations in River Edge and Palisades Park, with others planned for both Ridgewood and Englewood. The menu (View Menu) includes a number of options including crispy, spicy soy,...
It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
New Jersey produces world famous tomatoes, corn and blueberries along with many other types of fruits and vegetables, but this year is shaping up to be one of the most challenging ever for farmers in the Garden State. According to Peter Furey, the executive director of the New Jersey Farm...
New Jersey pizzerias have been called some of the best in New York for years now (yes, you read that right). So it’s only fair that the tables would be turned for once. Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the best pizza in every state. A pizzeria with a New York Name known for its thick, saucy slices took home the honor for the Garden State — Brooklyn Square Pizza.
Comments / 0