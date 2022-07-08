GRPD: Woman and baby shot amid domestic dispute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 1-year-old is expected to make a full recovery after being shot Friday morning, Grand Rapids police say.

The infant’s mother was also shot and should be OK. Both sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said.

The shooting, which apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute, happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on Wealthy Street SE near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE.

Police block off a portion of Wealthy Street near the intersection of Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids Friday, July 8, 2022.

“What we understand is that there was some sort of altercation between a man and a woman and on the way out the door and perhaps through the door, the offender shot through the door hitting the woman and the baby,” Winstrom said.

Atticus Auchter, who has been living in the fourplex apartment above where the shooting happened for nearly a year, said he believes the man and woman are a couple and moved into the apartment home about seven months ago.

“Any time I’ve interacted with them, they always seemed like a nice person,” he said.

On Friday morning, he was awakened to the sound of an argument. He said arguments happen “from time to time,” so he wasn’t alarmed at first, though he was scared when he heard the gun go off.

“I heard the gunshot, but it didn’t really process that it was a gunshot until I heard police and ambulance sirens coming over,” he said. “To be honest, I just hunkered down and waited to see what was happening.”

Auchter couldn’t hear what the argument was about and said loud crying drowned out much of what was being said. Molly Gadola, who lives nearby, said that though the victim and shooter knew each, other crime across the city is becoming too much.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous how much gun violence has been happening,” she said.

Chief Winstrom couldn’t say whether or not police had been called out to the home before. He said the shooting is traumatic for the child and family, which he said he is taking seriously by making adjustments to his victim’s services team.

“Part of my strategic plan for the department is to expand her team to add another victim’s services coordinator just to focus on domestic violence incidents (for) when we do locate these victims that we think could use more services to get them out these could-be lethal situations,” Winstrom said.

Police haven’t given many details about the suspect, though they say they are very confident that they know who he is. He had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

—News 8’s Michael Oszust contributed to this report.

