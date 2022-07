MUNSTER, Ind. (July 10, 2022) – South Shore Arts is hosting a movie screening of the critically acclaimed documentary Godspeed, Los Polacos! The screening will be a free event, open to the public and will take place on Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. in the theater at The Center for Visual & Performing Arts. The evening will end with a question-and-answer with photographer Zbigniew Bzdak, who is also featured in the documentary, as well as the current South Shore Arts exhibit, “Nature Lovers.”

MUNSTER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO