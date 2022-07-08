ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend forecast

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the National Weather Service • Duluth • July 8, 2022. Don't miss out...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Video: Community gets out to Two Harbors Heritage Days

Two Harbors Heritage Days continued on Saturday. Festivities started early with a pancake breakfast being hosted at the Fire Hall. “It’s more than a fundraiser, it’s also just a community event because all the funds that we do raise with it, we give back to the community in the form of scholarships, events, [and] our fire prevention and public safety,” explained Mark Schlangen, the Two Harbors Fire Chief.
TWO HARBORS, MN
boreal.org

Video: 62nd Annual Duluth International Rowing Regatta

Over 300 rowers from twelve clubs throughout Minnesota, Michigan, and Manitoba, Canada were at Park Point Saturday competing in the 62nd Annual Duluth International Rowing Regatta. The regatta featured twenty-nine men's and women's events in the junior, open, and masters age racing categories. The regatta also marked the 100th anniversary...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Video: Silver Bay Veteran’s Home celebrating 30 years of caring for heroes

Celebrating 30 years of providing a home and services for veterans, their families, and the community is what Silver Bay veterans home has been able to do. "We have nine staff who have been here for thirty years. Hearing those stories, some of them legitimate and some of them you can not share again, but all of them are fun, said Randall Walz, Silver Bay Veterans Home Public Affairs Coordinator. All of them tear worth and amazing, and I just think that is an amazing story that we have a community and a friendship and a family that is all a part of this place."
SILVER BAY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Severe Weather
boreal.org

Gift from Jim Denomie's family honors Red Lake artist and their mentor relationship

Jonathan Thunder, visual artist, recipient of the Jim Denomie Memorial Scholarship. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Thunder and All My Relations Arts. Diane Wilson and her family received an outpouring of love and support this past spring following the passing of her husband, artist Jim Denomie. Beginning this summer, Wilson is reciprocating that love through the creation of the Jim Denomie Memorial Scholarship.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy