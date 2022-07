Greene County roads are not expected to have any major construction happening this year. Greene County Engineer Wade Weiss says based on their five-year construction plan that was approved by the County Board of Supervisors and submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation, does not include any bridge or major overhauls of the county roads this year. However, over the course of the next couple of years there will be a 4.5-miles stretch on County Road E-57, south of Jefferson and west of Highway 4, and a bridge replacement on County Road P-14 to be done in two years.

