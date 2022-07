A local Guthrie County Fire Department is going to have an event to engage with the community this weekend. The Menlo Fire Department is hosting an Open House this Saturday at the Menlo Fire Station from 9am until 12pm. The goal of this event is to have the community come to their station, look at the equipment they use to do their job, and meet their members. The Fire Station is located on 412 Sherman Street.

MENLO, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO