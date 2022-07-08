ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Center City sexual assault suspect in custody

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Sources tell FOX 29 that the suspct wanted...

www.fox29.com

fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old injured in Juniata Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Juniata Park early Monday morning. According to police, officers with the 24th District responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of E Pike Street around 12:24 a.m. The teen was shot once in the chest...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 36, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was killed in North Philadelphia. Police say 25th District officers responded to the 3800 block of North 9th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Woman, 21, fatally shot in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in Camden late Sunday night, police say. According to authorities, the event occurred on 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd., after police received a Shot Spotter alert. Police say they were later informed that the victim, who was...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Armed carjacking ends with shooting in Oxford Circle, police say

OXFORD CIRCLE - Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot during a carjacking in Oxford Circle Sunday morning. A 33-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oakland and Van Kirk streets, according to police. The victim was shot one time in the...
OXFORD, PA
fox29.com

Apparent road rage leads to chase, shooting and fiery crash in Frankford, police say

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a Toyota Camry as they investigate a chase, shooting and multi-vehicle crash. Officials said the incident began Sunday, a little before 2 p.m. A 31-year-old man and a female passenger were driving a GMC SUV when it rear-ended a Honda SUV. The driver of the GMC reportedly fled, with the Honda chasing it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Delaware man convicted of hate crime gets 4 months in prison

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware man convicted earlier this year of a felony hate crime for what authorities say was the persistent harassment of a Black female employee in Gov. John Carney's office has been sentenced to four months in prison. Local Wilmington media reported Friday Matthew Gregg will also...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Broad Street Ministry reopens dining room after two-year hiatus

PHILADELPHIA - Broad Street Ministry is reopening its dining room after a hiatus sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit organization, located at 315 South Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19107, helps those in the Philadelphia community who are experiencing poverty. Broad Street Ministry reopened its dining room on Monday for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Ep. 20 The Pulse with Bill Anderson: Chill Moody

On this edition of The Pulse with Bill Anderson, Bill is joined by rapper, entrepreneur, and Philadelphia Hip-Hop Ambassador Chill Moody who talks about his love for all things Philly, his passion for music, and his numerous business ventures. "The Pulse with Bill Anderson" is a weekly program and podcast featuring topical discussions and interviews surrounding current local issues, events, and entertainment. Each week Bill welcomes guests from all walks of life to talk about the topics that have the attention of our community and beyond. Since launching in February of 2022, The Pulse has welcomed names like Star Jones, Mo'Nique, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Iyanla Vanzant, Kyla Pratt, Kevin Eubanks, LaVar Ball, and more….
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

NASA and the Webb Telescope will change how we view space

PHILADELPHIA - On Friday, NASA announced what you'll see next week when the first set of images from the James Webb Space Telescope are released. Look for an image of a planet outside our solar system. This will be a big planet full of gas that doesn't move around our sun. You'll also see pictures of areas where stars form. These nebulae are clusters of gas, dust, and light.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

