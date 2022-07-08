Center City sexual assault suspect in custody

On this edition of The Pulse with Bill Anderson, Bill is joined by rapper, entrepreneur, and Philadelphia Hip-Hop Ambassador Chill Moody who talks about his love for all things Philly, his passion for music, and his numerous business ventures. "The Pulse with Bill Anderson” is a weekly program and podcast featuring topical discussions and interviews surrounding current local issues, events, and entertainment. Each week Bill welcomes guests from all walks of life to talk about the topics that have the attention of our community and beyond. Since launching in February of 2022, The Pulse has welcomed names like Star Jones, Mo’Nique, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Iyanla Vanzant, Kyla Pratt, Kevin Eubanks, LaVar Ball, and more….

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO