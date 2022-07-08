ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County triple shooting under investigation

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Montgomery County are investigating...

www.fox29.com

fox29.com

Police: Woman, 21, fatally shot in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in Camden late Sunday night, police say. According to authorities, the event occurred on 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd., after police received a Shot Spotter alert. Police say they were later informed that the victim, who was...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old injured in Juniata Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Juniata Park early Monday morning. According to police, officers with the 24th District responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of E Pike Street around 12:24 a.m. The teen was shot once in the chest...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 Juvenile Brothers Involved In Fatal Beating Of 73-Year-Old James Lambert Turn Selves In: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two brothers — ages 10 and 14 — have turned themselves in to police in connection to the brutal beating of a 73-year-old man that was captured on camera in North Philadelphia. James Lambert later died from his injuries. Breaking: a police source confirms two juvenile brothers seen in security video that shows the attack of James Lambert have turned themselves into police https://t.co/XssCErh3xp @CBSPhilly — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 11, 2022 Investigators are still working to identify some of the teens seen in that hard-to-watch security video. Philadelphia police released security video Friday, urging the public the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 36, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was killed in North Philadelphia. Police say 25th District officers responded to the 3800 block of North 9th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Suspect for Tool Theft

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for tool theft. Detectives state that on June 29, 2022, at around 7:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance footage breaking the window of a car parked in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue. The suspect then entered the car multiple times, removed tools, and placed them in the bed of his pick-up truck. Once he was sure he had taken everything he wanted, the suspect drove away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Bucks County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ryan Eastman, age 29, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 7, 2022, to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for his role in a conspiracy to distribute at least 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police search for person of interest after triple shooting in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pa. - We're getting our first look at a person of interest in a triple shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County. Police released pictures of the person of interest caught on security camera, and a picture of the car he was traveling caught by a doorbell camera. It was a sound that surprised Linda Higgins, who was already in bed when shots rang out just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
LANSDALE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Berks County

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject During Burglary-in-Progress

Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning. On July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the Shell gas station located at 3001 New Castle Avenue in New...
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Germansville man killed in motorcycle crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man from Germansville died in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. State police say Myles Michael Muth, 29, crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Kistler Valley Road in Albany Township, Berks County. It happened around 8 a.m. He was the only person involved in...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot in Northeast Wilmington

A man is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington Sunday morning. It happened on the city's Northeast side around 11:15 a.m. on Gordon Street, near Market Street. WPD did not release any other details, as their investigation continues.
WILMINGTON, DE

