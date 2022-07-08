Montgomery County triple shooting under investigation

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for tool theft. Detectives state that on June 29, 2022, at around 7:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance footage breaking the window of a car parked in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue. The suspect then entered the car multiple times, removed tools, and placed them in the bed of his pick-up truck. Once he was sure he had taken everything he wanted, the suspect drove away.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO