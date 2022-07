Chris’s attitude towards threats to his kids? If you interfere with me saving my child from danger, look out! So why was a Uvalde mother arrested when she was trying to save her kid at Robb Elementary in Uvalde? She says she’s being harassed by police and local officials. The Uvalde mayor says state officials are covering something up, but it seems to Chris the coverup is at the local level. Is corruption in Uvalde amounting to a Little Mexico? …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO