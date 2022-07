CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids police are investigating after someone was shot Saturday afternoon. The call came in just after 2:30 for shots fired in the 800 block of 16th Street SE. Officers found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim. Shortly after CRPD arrival on-scene, a victim arrived at a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO