ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Round Rock student is a finalist for ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmuW4_0gYkpDDp00
(Getty Images)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Valley Middle School student is one of 10 finalists for the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge.

Asvini Thivakaran, 12, will compete on Oct. 17 and 18 at the 3M Innovation Center in Minneapolis against nine other students for a grand prize of $25,000 and the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist.”

Thivakaran created a model vehicle that generates clean electric power from tires to charge batteries in electric vehicles.

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge honors students in grades five through eight, who use scientific thinking to create an innovation to improve lives here and around the world.

According to a release from 3M, this year’s finalists and honorable mention recipients are 14 students ages 12 to 14 who sent in a video showing a scientific solution to an everyday problem in their community.

In 2018, KXAN profiled Thivakaran after she started a community-wide battery recycling project that earned her a President’s Environment Youth Award from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Thivakaran has her own website called “Asvini’s Planet.”

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Whittlesey Landscape Partners With Family Eldercare & KXAN For Summer Fan Drive

Blake Whittlesey, vice president of operations at Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling, and Dakota Smith, vice president of sales at Whittlesey, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their business and partnering with Family Eldercare and KXAN for the Summer Fan Drive. The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive...
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

Austin Transgender Activist Leaves TX

A vocal transgender activist and Time Kid of the Year finalist says she and her family are leaving Texas. Kai Shappley confirmed the news on Twitter on the July Fourth weekend, saying the state was “not safe for trans kids.”. The eleven-year-old’s mother said she isn’t quite sure where...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Epa#Education#Round Rock#Top Young Scientist#Thivakaran#Kxan
Texas Observer

Ann Richards’ Legacy Is a Light for Dark Times

There’s a little thrift store in North Austin that has a blue sun-faded Ann Richards yard sign in the window. If you were to inquire, as I did, if the sign was for sale, you’d be politely told “no”—it’s as much a part of the store as the pride flag hanging in the window above clusters of ceramic knickknacks. The store owner did, however, show me another piece of Texas history, a black-and-white photograph under the checkout counter’s plate glass of Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, and George H. W. Bush.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

Austin Bucket List For Summer

The Summer is here, and she is making her presence known to Texas. From heat waves, to hot summer nights, the only thing hotter in Austin right now is the real estate market. Thankfully we’re not left to simply pass the time maxing out our electric bill blasting the A/C in our homes.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performance Due to Extreme Heat

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park hit thrice this season. Texas' heat wave strikes again. For the third time this year, the Austin Symphony Orchestra has had to cancel one of the Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park series of shows: this time, it's tonight's scheduled performance by its brass quintet.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

James Webb Space Telescope photo to be revealed Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready to see the origins of the universe. This week, NASA will be releasing the first photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever built. The photos are expected to show planets and galaxies located in the oldest parts of the universe.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Crux Climbing Center to open third location in Pflugerville, scrapping Round Rock plans

The Pflugerville location's facilities will include 55-foot climbing walls. (Courtesy Crux Climbing Center) After facing setbacks with its planned third location in Round Rock, Austin-based climbing gym and fitness center Crux Climbing Center announced July 8 it will open the location in Pflugerville instead. The approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be located at Heatherwilde Boulevard and Kingston Lacy Boulevard. It will include 55-foot rope-climbing walls, a bouldering area and a yoga studio. Crux expects to break ground on the new location by August and open sometime in 2023. www.cruxclimbingcenter.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

City of San Marcos accepting donations of pedestal, box fans

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The city of San Marcos will be accepting donations of fans to help those who do not have or cannot afford air conditioning during the summer. The city is asking for donations of new, 12-inch or larger multipurpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans. Cash or check financial donations are also accepted. All contributions will be used to purchase new fans for distribution to people in need of assistance.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KAJA KJ 97

This Is The Best Lake In All Of Texas

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Texas has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
TEXAS STATE
okctalk.com

Austin! Continues to attract "High Tech"!!

Construction work is underway on one of the Austin area's largest projects: Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.'s $17 billion next-generation chipmaking facility in Taylor. Drone photos taken by the Austin Business Journal in late June show initial site work being done at the roughly 1,200-acre site for the project in Taylor, about 40 miles northeast of Austin. The facility is rising near the former intersection of County Roads 401 and 404 and is expected to be 6 million square feet when completed.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple Texas colleges and universities received bomb threats Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy