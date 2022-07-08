RICHARDSON MAYOR’S SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM KICKS OFF “HEALTHY KIDS SNACK DRIVE,” ASKING PUBLIC TO DONATE GOODS NOW THROUGH JULY 28 TO BENEFIT FAMILIES SERVED BY THE NETWORK OF COMMUNITY MINISTRIES

Kelly Allen Gray is the Executive Director of the AIDS OUTREACH CENTER in Fort Worth. Prior to joining, she served nine years and half years of service on Fort Worth City Council. A graduate of Polytechnic High School and Texas A&M -Commerce where she received a BA degree in English Language and Literature/Letters. She also is a Certified Housing Finance Professional. A servant leader, this wife and mother is heavily involved in community activities and programming. She’s always doing something to serve. Previously she served as the executive director of the United Riverside Rebuilding Corporation.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO