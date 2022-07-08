ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

RICHARDSON MAYOR’S SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM KICKS OFF “HEALTHY KIDS SNACK DRIVE,” ASKING PUBLIC TO DONATE GOODS NOW THROUGH JULY 28 TO BENEFIT FAMILIES SERVED BY THE NETWORK OF COMMUNITY MINISTRIES

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Richardson Mayor’s Summer Internship Program, the public is invited to donate kid-friendly snacks for the “Healthy Kids Snack Drive” now through July 28. Benefiting families served by the Network of Community Ministries, the snack drive is organized by high school interns participating in the fifth-annual Richardson Mayor’s...

texasmetronews.com

texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Kelly Allen Gray

Kelly Allen Gray is the Executive Director of the AIDS OUTREACH CENTER in Fort Worth. Prior to joining, she served nine years and half years of service on Fort Worth City Council. A graduate of Polytechnic High School and Texas A&M -Commerce where she received a BA degree in English Language and Literature/Letters. She also is a Certified Housing Finance Professional. A servant leader, this wife and mother is heavily involved in community activities and programming. She’s always doing something to serve. Previously she served as the executive director of the United Riverside Rebuilding Corporation.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Farmers Insurance Agent

As your local Farmers® agent in Irving TX, 1420 N MacArthur Blvd Ste A, Alfred Walker helps customers identify the insurance coverage that best fits your needs. His process is straightforward and personalized to help make you smarter about insurance. He has the knowledge and experience to help you better understand your coverage options–whether that’s auto, home, renters, business insurance and more.
IRVING, TX
texasmetronews.com

Celebration of Life – Mazell Dennis

Mazell Dennis passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was 93. Public Visitation: Sunday, July 10, 2022 a.m. Wade Funeral Home and Crematory, 4140 West Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Service: Monday, July 11, 2022 at 10 am. Wade Funeral Home and Crematory.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

In loving memory

Born in: Milo, Oklahoma. Resided in: Fort Worth, Texas. Mazell Dennis passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was 93. Service: Monday, July 11, 2022 at 10 am, Wade Funeral Home and Crematory. 4140 West Pioneer Parkway in Arlington.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

DALLAS DISTRICT 4: The Next First is You!

To all Black people and specifically all Black women and women of color. Regardless of your age and current social economic status, with desire, imagination, faith and persistence all things are possible. This past week two firsts for Black women. took place, one nationally and one locally. Nationally, Judge Ketanji...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Midlothian’s “Batwoman” a Victim of Racial Profiling

For the past four months, a Midlothian resident who identifies as a Black female, mid-40s and single mother, has been walking through her neighborhood as a form of exercise. She follows the same route almost daily, dressed in her fitness attire, with headphones, Apple Watch, a water bottle and a T-ball bat for safety against wild animals.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX

