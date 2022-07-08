RICHARDSON MAYOR’S SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM KICKS OFF “HEALTHY KIDS SNACK DRIVE,” ASKING PUBLIC TO DONATE GOODS NOW THROUGH JULY 28 TO BENEFIT FAMILIES SERVED BY THE NETWORK OF COMMUNITY MINISTRIES
As part of the Richardson Mayor’s Summer Internship Program, the public is invited to donate kid-friendly snacks for the “Healthy Kids Snack Drive” now through July 28. Benefiting families served by the Network of Community Ministries, the snack drive is organized by high school interns participating in the fifth-annual Richardson Mayor’s...texasmetronews.com
