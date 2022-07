Much like his fellow directing legend Ridley Scott, James Cameron is not one to mince words on a press tour. Regarding the seeming lack of cultural impact made by Avatar since it was released 13 years ago, Cameron is not worried. He seems confident that audiences will come back for the sequel being released in December 2022, and says he doesn’t care if you have to have a toilet break during the movie.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO