Mentions on Twitter are something of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it’s an easy way to include a friend in a conversation or share content with someone else. On the other hand, if someone mentions your Twitter username even once in a conversation, you might receive notifications for responses that have nothing to do with you for hours or days. In order to solve this problem, Twitter is introducing a new “unmention” feature.

INTERNET ・ 10 MINUTES AGO