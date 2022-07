ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person in downtown Asheville on Sunday morning. Officers said they were patrolling the downtown area at around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots nearby. They searched the area and soon spotted a group of people fleeing from a scene on Spruce Street. When officers arrived at Spruce Street, they found the victim, 24-year-old Jamel Tyjon Grant, lying on the ground.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO