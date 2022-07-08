Gas price politics, inflation fuel Georgia campaigns for governor, Senate
By Ross Williams
nowhabersham.com
3 days ago
(GA Recorder) — Many Georgians hitting the road for the Fourth of July travel season saw a familiar face at the gas station as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams smiled from screens on over 5,500 gas pumps across the state. Abrams’ campaign purchased ads on the pumps in...
Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger talks about the phone call he got from Trump. Attorneys for Senator Lindsey Graham say he will not comply with a subpoena issued to him as part of a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigation into former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in the Peach State.
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has responded to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have argued that Russia could retake his state, and appeared to mock the idea. Dunleavy, a Republican, wrote a simple response to the Russian claims on Twitter on Thursday: "To the Russian politicians who believe they can take back Alaska: Good luck."
Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is "desperate" to avoid testifying under oath to prosecutors in Georgia over his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to avoid incriminating himself, according to a legal expert. Graham was subpoenaed as part of the criminal investigation, led by Fulton County...
President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Florida in 2022. Description: Authorizes the state legislature to pass laws prohibiting flood resistance improvements made to a home from being taken into consideration when determining a property's assessed value for property tax purposes.
As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in South Carolina in 2022. Description: Increase the General Reserve Fund from 5% to 7% of state general fund revenue incrementally by one-half percent each year.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are weighing in on behalf of the federal government in a lawsuit challenging the ATF’s ability to regulate so-called “ghost guns,” gun kits bought online and assembled into a working handgun.
ATLANTA (AP) — Not all the political money in Georgia is flowing to the marquee governor’s showdown between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, or the U.S. Senate race where Republican challenger Herschel Walker is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But some of the downballot candidates are operating on many fewer dollars, as they reported results Friday for the two months ended June 30. Democratic challenger for attorney general Jen Jordan outraised Republican incumbent Chris Carr. Also, Democratic secretary of state challenger Bee Nguyen outraised Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger in part because she had a runoff and Raffensperger did not. Here’s a look at fundraising for Georgia statewide races: LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Katrinka Cox lives the American Dream: a green trimmed lawn, poolside lake view, and $1.3m villa she calls home. She is the only black homeowner in her gated Florida community. And despite her financial success, she says her attempts to buy another property are being blocked due to her skin colour.
Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
