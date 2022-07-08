James Caan almost took Adam Sandler’s role in Uncut Gems

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More

