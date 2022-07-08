ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Caan almost took Adam Sandler’s role in Uncut Gems

By Jakob Barnes
thedigitalfix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to imagine anyone other than Adam Sandler playing the lead role of Howard Ratner in the Safdie Brothers’ thriller movie Uncut Gems. That role is arguably Sandler’s best performance to date, but the part very nearly went to none other than James Caan, the late great actor who has...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
NBC News

Beloved actor James Caan dead at 82

James Caan had an extraordinary film career that spanned six decades and was best known for his unforgettable role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather.” Caan also starred in many other films, including “Elf” and Stephen King’s “Misery.” Caan was 82 years old.July 7, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
James Caan
Us Weekly

James Caan’s Most Memorable Roles Through the Years: From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Get Smart’

Hollywood history. James Caan made a name for himself in both dramatic and comedic roles before his death at age 82. The actor got his start in off-Broadway plays before breaking into the film industry in the mid-1960s. After collaborating with famed director Francis Ford Coppola on 1969’s The Rain People, Caan appeared opposite Billy Dee Williams in the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

James Caan's final film: Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreaking photos of frail star and pays tribute to 'inspirational' actor following his death aged 82

Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncut Gems#Film Star#The Safdie Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood got Dirty Harry because Frank Sinatra hurt his hand

If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy