Deputies find missing Tuscarawas County man

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Update: The man has been found.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 76-year-old man.

He was last seen driving away from his house on Michael Lane in Zoar at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said he suffers from memory issues and they are concerned for his safety.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said he was wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and loafers.

He drives a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

