ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Deputies find missing Tuscarawas County man

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Update: The man has been found.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 76-year-old man.

He was last seen driving away from his house on Michael Lane in Zoar at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said he suffers from memory issues and they are concerned for his safety.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said he was wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and loafers.

He drives a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Zoar, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Tuscarawas County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
Your Radio Place

Man chased and arrested after armed robbery in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Around 5: 15 a.m. on Monday (July 11) the Zanesville Police Department received a report of an armed robbery at the Bell Store Gas Station at Pershing Road. A male subject went around the counter and assaulted an employee with a weapon. The suspect fled with...
ZANESVILLE, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

19-year-old man drowns in Barberton pond

BARBERTON, Ohio — A Barberton 19-year-old man has died after drowning in a pond Saturday night. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the drowning happened at a pond in the 600 block of South Van Buren Avenue. Authorities were called at 7:30 p.m. when Oscar Ramirez went...
BARBERTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Brown Hair#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
cleveland19.com

Man with 2 felony charges wanted, Stark County Sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and officers have asked for the community’s help to find him. Daniel Duran, 36, is wanted for two felonies and a misdemeanor, according to a department Facebook post. Duran is wanted for a...
STARK COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Funeral service announced for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Funeral services have been announced for Jayland Walker for this upcoming week. Walker's funeral will take place at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main St., at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Visitation hours will be from...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing adult found

ZOAR, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are looking for a missing Tuscarawas County man who they say is considered endangered. Fred Gleaton, 76, went missing on July 7 at 9 a.m. when he drove away from his home on Michael Lane in the city of Zoar. He is 6′ and...
ZOAR, OH
whbc.com

Two in Akron Crowd Shot Dead, Chief Asks for Calm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend. This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night. Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory...
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy