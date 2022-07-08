ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FBI: Officer ambush killings on the rise

By Alex Bozarjian
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago

(WXYZ) — In 2018, the FBI put together a study on ambushes and unprovoked attacks.

Dr. Jeffrey Daniels of West Virginia University led some of the research. He and his colleagues were looking for the 'why.'

"There were several reasons ranging from hatred of police... in some cases, they were on drugs and weren't in a clear mind," Daniels said.

The motive in the shooting of officer Loren Courts is still unknown.

Daniels says based on his knowledge of the case, it would be classified as an ambush.

Detroit Police Chief James White says it's heart-wrenching to know his officers have targets on their backs.

"When they were ambushed upon making that run, they had no chance," he said. "The officers responded in minutes but they had no chance. They had backup, they used their training and their tactics, and the murderer shot the window out of his apartment and shot the officer when he was in the car."

White says it's not just a Detroit issue, it's a nationwide threat.

Courts is the 34th officer this year to be intentionally killed in the line of duty.

According to James Smallwood and the fraternal order of police, there have been 35 ambush-style attacks on officers this year. 12 of those officers died.

Meanwhile, 178 officers in total have been shot in the line of duty. That's a 19% jump from last year.

"What is alarming is that if a criminal is willing to attack a police officer and ambush them and take their lives and take them away from their community and their family and everyone at home who is waiting on them, they are willing to do it to everyone else in the community."

Daniels calls the statistics and research heart-wrenching.

The only good thing is that those facts and figures can be turned into real-world training for officers put in ambush-style situations.

"They really can't be completely prevented. What we can do is mitigate the effects of them, what's it occurs and again, in this situation, it sounds like they did the things they needed to do," Daniels said.

According to Chief White, Courts' partner took cover and immediately rendered first aid, however as Daniels points out, an attack like this is nearly impossible for an officer to prevent.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Man charged for allegedly buying gun used to kill Detroit officer

DETROIT (AP) — A 26-year-old man was charged Sunday with buying a firearm that police say a 19-year-old later used to fatally shoot a Detroit police officer last week. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said the Detroit man is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm. He appeared in federal court Sunday and is being held until a detention hearing on Tuesday, according to a news release from prosecutors. It was unclear Sunday if the man has a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 dead following barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Video taken by Local 4 shows police and emergency crews removing two bodies from a home in Harper Woods Sunday during a barricaded gunman situation. Police surrounded the home on Kenosha Street near Moross Road and I-94 Sunday evening after a woman was reportedly stabbed by her husband. The wife was able to get out of the house, officials said.
HARPER WOODS, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Man In Custody After Stealing Vehicle, Possessing Concealed Weapons In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police reported a man is in custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and possessing concealed weapons. Pistols recovered by MSP after suspect fled police in a black Dodge Durango. | Credit: Michigan State Police At about 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the suspect was in a black Dodge Durango when he fled Detroit police officers and was entering Detroit freeways. MSP say troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled, and the pursuit continued for over 30 minutes. According to police, the suspect drove through Wayne County, Oakland County, and he also fled from Southfield officers...
DETROIT, MI
wkzo.com

Former Detroit mayor under investigation

DETROIT, MI — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is being investigated by federal officials after an online fundraiser appeared to raise 800-thousand-dollars for he and his family for a home in Florida. Kilpatrick still owes Detroit just over 193-thousand-dollars according to court documents. Investigators are looking to see if...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On Homicide Of Jonas Williams

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide of Jonas Williams. The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at about 9:55 p.m., in the 3600 block of Wayburn Street on Detroit’s east side. Officials say Jonas Williams, stepped outside of his house when an unknown shooter approached on foot and fired multiple shots at Williams before fleeing the location. Williams was wounded at pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or going on the website at www.1800speakup.org. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Boy, 12, accidentally shot by brother with Uzi-style gun kept in go kart

DETROIT – Police are investigating the accidental shooting of a 12-year-old boy with an Uzi-style submachine gun in Detroit Sunday afternoon, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The boy and his 14-year-old brother were pushing an inoperable go-kart in the area of Alcoy Avenue and Fairmount Drive in Detroit when a dog apparently came out of the woods and approached them, prompting the older boy to grab the gun out from under the seat, the report said. The gun discharged, striking the younger boy in the ankle.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Man stabs wife, fires shots at police officers in Harper Woods

WXYZ — Update: Michigan State Police say it appears there was a domestic dispute between husband and wife. The suspect reportedly stabbed his wife. We're told she was able to exit the home. Her condition has not been released. The suspect is still barricaded inside the home on Kenosha...
HARPER WOODS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#Ambush#Detroit Police#Violent Crime#West Virginia University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

The Draco semi-automatic used in fatal ambush of Detroit cop: 'It's there to do carnage'

Ehmani Mack Davis was firing a Draco pistol with a 30-round magazine when he fatally shot a Detroit Police officer in the neck Wednesday night, the department's chief says. The semi-automatic weapon that killed Loren Courts, a 40-year-old married father of two, is imported from Romania by a Florida dealer and seen increasingly on city streets, authorities say.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Police: Girl, 14, Dies in Downtown Detroit Apartment After Gun Fires Accidentally

Detroit Police are investigating the fatally shooting of a 14-year-old girl in a downtown Detroit apartment where teens gathered early Sunday. Police said the girl was shot inside the apartment in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive around 4 a.m. after one of the teenage boys allegedly fired accidentally, Fox reports. The boys fled, the station adds.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy