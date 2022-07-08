ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After surviving cancer, Connecticut father climbs Mount Washington with his daughter to raise money and honor loved ones

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
A father and daughter duo from Connecticut will join a team of 16 hikers from across the country on a climb up New Hampshire’s Mount Washington this weekend to raise awareness for multiple myeloma, fund research for the cancer’s cure, and honor their loved ones affected by the disease.

Together, John Carty of West Hartford and Alexandra Carty of Simsbury have raised nearly $7,000 for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation through Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma (MM4MM).

The Cartys are climbing the 6,288-foot-high summit of Mount Washington in honor of their mother and grandmother, Maureen Carty, who continues to battle multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that forms in the body’s bone marrow, displacing the healthy, infection-fighting white blood cells with malignant plasma cells, which may lead to bone problems, tumors, infections, kidney damage and anemia.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 34,470 new patients will receive a multiple myeloma diagnosis in the U.S. and more than 12,000 Americans are expected to die from the cancer this year.

Since 2016, MM4MM has raised more than $3 million for multiple myeloma research through climbs on Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Fuji and more.

Nearly 23 years ago, John Carty was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. As a cancer survivor, John Carty saw firsthand the role research plays in creating successful treatments.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, I asked my oncologist if I was going to be able to beat this. And what he said to me was, ‘The likelihood of you getting better is very, very strong.’ And he goes, ‘If you asked me that 10 years ago, it would’ve been a different answer.’ Because of all the research and because of all of the changes that have taken place, this type of cancer that I had has become a lot more treatable,” John Carty said. “That has made me want to give back and do as much as I can so that they can continue to make positive strides towards treating cancer and hopefully eliminating some of this.”

When Maureen Carty became sick with multiple myeloma last year, she had never heard of the blood cancer. She attributed her back pain to old age and thought her malaise might be the coronavirus — but it was a deadly cancer.

After eight months of chemotherapy, Maureen Carty said that her health is now in a better place thanks to the help of her doctors at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the support of her family and friends. She said that she is beyond proud of her son and granddaughter for participating in the MM4MM hike.

“How lucky am I to be surrounded by these wonderful people?” Maureen Carty said. “I just feel so blessed that both John and Allie are doing this. This is what’s going to provide the cure. I am so proud of both of them and I know it’s going to take a lot of energy.”

“I am so proud of her courageous fight against cancer,” Alexandra Carty said about her grandmother.

Alexandra Carty is currently studying to become an oncology nurse through the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s second-degree accelerated nursing program. She said that witnessing her parents’ successful battles with cancer inspired her to do more — Alexandra Carty was 4 years old when her dad received his diagnosis and was a young teenager as her mom fought breast cancer.

“They are both in complete remission and lead happy, healthy lives, which I am incredibly grateful for. Countless other families are not as lucky as mine, which is one of the many reasons why I am passionate about cancer research,” Alexandra Carty said.

President and CEO of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Michael Andreini likened the hikers’ climb to the search for a cure.

“Finding a cure for MM may seem just as unattainable as scaling a daunting peak, but when loved ones, healthcare providers and our partners join together with determination and solidarity, we can truly move mountains,” Andreini said in a press release for the hike. “MM4MM is a remarkable team effort that symbolizes what we can do when we come together for a common cause.”

As they hike Mount Washington this weekend with the MM4MM team, John Carty said that will be thinking of his mother.

“I’m going to think about her as I’m doing this,” John Carty said. “My mother is the world to me. I love her and she’s a wonderful, wonderful mother, and she’s a wonderful person. She’s very grateful, she’s very positive, and I wouldn’t be the person I am without her.”

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com .

