ALSTEAD, N.H. — Autopsies are expected Friday after a man and woman were found dead Thursday night in Alstead. Officials with the attorney general's office said the shooting deaths of the two at a home on Bonnie Brae Drive are considered suspicious, but little other information has been released. Investigators said they believe they have identified everyone involved, and there is no threat to the public.

ALSTEAD, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO