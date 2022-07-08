MacDill airman arrested in Tampa shooting death near MacDinton’s

Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Tampa early Friday morning. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

A senior airman from MacDill Air Force Base is facing a murder charge after authorities say he told a Tampa police officer he had shot someone early Friday.

Officers responded to the area of 401 S Howard Ave. at 2:48 a.m. Friday “in reference to a male who had been shot,” according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and began performing first aid.

The man, whom the agency did not name, died of his injuries, police said in an updated release Friday afternoon.

Officers set up a perimeter in hopes of locating the shooter, and police say Jarred Deon White, 25, later approached one of them and said he had just shot someone. Officers found a 9mm handgun in the front of White’s waistband, according to the release.

Jarred Deon White, 25, was arrested Friday morning in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to jail records, White is employed at MacDill Air Force Base. The base later confirmed White is a senior airman at MacDill. [ Photo provided / Tampa Police Department ]

White’s arrest records state he is employed by MacDill Air Force Base. The base later confirmed to the Times that White is a senior airman at the base.

According to a news release from Tampa police, White and the man had a verbal altercation inside a local bar earlier in the night. After leaving the bar, White reinitiated the argument and challenged the man to a fight, the release said.

A release Friday morning from Tampa police stated that officers responded to the 400 block of South Howard Avenue and noted the location was near MacDinton’s Irish Pub.

The two men began to fight, and it escalated — ending with White shooting and killing the man, the release said.

MacDill sent a statement on the shooting to the Times on Friday afternoon:

“MacDill officials were notified that a military member assigned to MacDill Air Force Base may have been involved in a shooting incident that took the life of another individual in the South Howard area of Tampa. Our deepest condolences goes out to the family of the deceased,” said Col. Ben Jonsson, the commander of 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base.

MacDill officials are assisting and fully cooperating with the Tampa Police Department, Jonsson said in the statement.

White was booked into the Orient Road Jail and is being held without bond, jail records show. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.