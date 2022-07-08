Boo Bitch - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

The series will be produced by the Duffer Brothers' newly launched Upside Down Pictures. The next season of Stranger Things may be the show's final one, but it certainly won't be the last we see of the world created by the Duffer Brothers. As part of a new deal with Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer will launch a Stranger Things spin-off series. There isn't much information available about this project just yet, but anticipation is high after the Netflix drama's Season 4 broke Nielsen's streaming record with more than 7.2 billion minutes viewed in one week.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO