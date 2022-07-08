Elderly Jefferson City man dies following two-vehicle crash on Highway 50

The Diocese of Jefferson City is initiating a church trial against a former pastor in Wardsville over mismanagement of funds. Bishop W. Shawn Knight announced Sunday that an investigation into Father Ignazio Medina began in December of 2018. Medina, who has since retired, was the pastor at the St. Stanislaus parish in Wardsville from 2012 to 2021. Knight says the investigation revealed that Medina opened a bank account in the parish name without notifying the parish finance council. Knight goes on to say that Medina wrote a check to himself for $200,000 and wrote a check to a sibling for $100,000. Another $20,000 in cash withdrawals could not be substantiated.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO