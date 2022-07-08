ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Elderly Jefferson City man dies following two-vehicle crash on Highway 50

By Randy Mitchell
 3 days ago

An elderly Jefferson City man is killed in a two-vehicle crash on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports the crash happened just before...

kjluradio.com

Columbia man seriously injured in Boone County motorcycle crash

A Columbia man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle just west of Ashland. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Stephen Biddle, 55, failed to negotiate a turn on Route MM Saturday morning. He was then thrown from his bike as it ran off the side of the road.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County woman seriously injured in Phelps County crash

A Texas County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her van in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rebekah Davenport, 67, of Licking, was driving on Highway 63, six miles south of Edgar Springs, Sunday morning when she ran off the side of the road, struck the guardrail and overturned.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Trailer & detached garage severely damaged by morning fire in Jefferson City

A morning fire severely damages property in Jefferson City, just west of McKay Park. Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Oakridge Drive, just before 9 a.m. this morning. When crews arrived, they found a trailer and a detached garage on fire behind a home. Both were quickly extinguished, although both suffered heavy fire damage.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas man seriously injured in DWI crash near Gravois Mills

A Kansas man suffers serious injuries in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald Moore, 63, of Shawnee, Kansas, was driving on Highway 135 near Gravois Mills on Friday night when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Moore was ejected when his bike rolled onto its side. He was transported to Lake Regional for treatment.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
kjluradio.com

More details released about missing persons case in Camden County

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details about a missing person alert issued last week. Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, was last seen in a Walmart in Camden County on June 7 and was spotted driving a white truck that doesn’t belong to him. The Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos from that Walmart showing Elmore with another man and is asking for the public’s help identifying that man. You can see that picture by clicking on this story on our website, kjluradio.com.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Road work taking place on Highway 54 bridge in Jefferson Cith this week

Drivers may experience some delays on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City this week. MoDOT will be doing maintenance work on eastbound lanes of the Highway 54 bridge today through Thursday. One lane of the highway will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every day. The ramp onto 54 from West Main Street will also be closed.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Marshall man arrested for attacking Columbia police officer

A Saline County man is arrested for attacking a Columbia police officer near Stephens Lake Park. Malachi Benton, 24, of Marshall, was arrested late Thursday night. He’s facing charges of first-degree assault and resisting arrest. The incident began shortly before midnight in the 2400 block of E. Broadway when...
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

Video of pursuit through Rolla

Video of high-speed pursuit of Sara Cunningham through Rolla on July 7, 2022. The truck's owner can be observed still in the bed of the vehicle. Video is courtesy of Sedric Huffman via Salem News Online.
lakeexpo.com

Elderly Woman Seriously Injured In Golf Cart Crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Camdenton woman was seriously injured in a golf cart accident at the Golf Club on Deer Chase. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 12-year-old girl was driving a Yamaha Drive 2 Golf Cart and the vehicle was traveling down a steep hill. At the bottom of the hill, the golf cart reportedly struck a curb and overturned, ejecting 72-year-old Michele Eudy.
CAMDENTON, MO
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fake IDs considered “problem” at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Fake IDs have been an issue for decades. Now, police tell KY3 that some fake IDs are coming from out of the country. Troy Meyer owns CG’s Minimart in Sunrise Beach. It is a store that sells alcohol. He says it is no secret that minors try to buy alcohol with fake IDs.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man sentenced to 10 plus years in federal prison for peddling meth

A Callaway County man will spend the next 10 years and 10 months in a federal prison for meth trafficking. Antonio Beard, 46, of Fulton, was sentenced Friday. He’d previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
FULTON, MO
KRMS Radio

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Officials with the St. Charles...
kjluradio.com

Indiana man bound for Columbia arrested with 15 pounds of marijuana

A Montgomery County K-9 uncovers 15 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop. The sheriff’s office reports it was early last Tuesday morning when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-70 just west of New Florence. While questioning the driver, John Springman, 29, of Muncie, Indiana,...
kjluradio.com

Diocese initiates church trial against former Wardsville pastor over mismanagment of funds

The Diocese of Jefferson City is initiating a church trial against a former pastor in Wardsville over mismanagement of funds. Bishop W. Shawn Knight announced Sunday that an investigation into Father Ignazio Medina began in December of 2018. Medina, who has since retired, was the pastor at the St. Stanislaus parish in Wardsville from 2012 to 2021. Knight says the investigation revealed that Medina opened a bank account in the parish name without notifying the parish finance council. Knight goes on to say that Medina wrote a check to himself for $200,000 and wrote a check to a sibling for $100,000. Another $20,000 in cash withdrawals could not be substantiated.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Versailles woman gets 16 months in federal prison for tax fraud

A Morgan County woman is sentenced to federal prison for filing false federal income tax returns. Angela Campbell Young, 56, of Versailles, was sentenced Thursday to 16 months in a federal prison. She was also ordered to pay $183,715 in restitution. She previously pleaded guilty to six counts of filing false returns.
VERSAILLES, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Columbia's turbines called into action to meet regional electric load

The four inefficient and lightly-used natural gas turbines at the Columbia Energy Center (CEC) are being pulled into service by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to meet electric load shortcomings on its electric grid. Columbia Power Production Superintendent Christian Johanningmeier said the turbines are running nearly every day and have already operated on more days this year than they did in all of 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”
LAKE OZARK, MO

