Starting out tracking the tropics…….There is an area of low pressure in the form of a dissipating/weak front across the Southeast that is forecast to sag into the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week. As this low pressure parks itself over the warm Gulf waters for the next week or so, it has a LOW CHANCE of tropical development in the next 5 days. Regardless, this will bring more moisture into our area, which means higher rain chances through the week and into the weekend.

MOBILE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO