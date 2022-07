Being number one is normally a really good thing to thrive for, but there are some instances where holding the top position isn't all it's cracked up to be. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States". Unfortunately, the Cowboy State garnered the top spot for the most energy expensive out of all fifty states and the District of Columbia.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO