ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SIXERS FLAME THROWER ISAIAH JOE SINKS 19, INCLUDING THE WINNER!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Joe finished the Sixers win over the Thunder last night with a game-high 19 points to go with four boards, four steals, four triples, two assists and a block across...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers 1 Trade Destination: Fans React

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

John Wall On Playing With Paul George And Kawhi Leonard: "You Tell Me The 3rd Best Player Is Gonna Have To Guard Me Every Night? Good Luck."

The Los Angeles Clippers have been threatening to make a serious run for the NBA title since they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they have often been hampered by injuries. They got to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season but were unable to go further after an injury to Kawhi Leonard that also kept him from playing last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

Lakers 'Mom and Pop' Approach Holding Up Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

The Lakers, despite being a global brand, are not owned by a billionaire like Steve Balmer or Joe Lacob. They're owned by the Buss family who's main source of income is the team itself, and doesn't even own the arena the team plays in, which is atypical in this day and age of professional sports. Their relative lack of financial resources could be the main hurdle in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Doc Rivers
fadeawayworld.net

Tim Duncan Had A Hilarious Response To Gregg Popovich Telling Spurs Players That If They Missed A Free Throw They Would Have To Buy Him A Car: "What Color Do You Want?"

Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward in the history of the NBA, but his name doesn't get mentioned a lot in many of the conversations about the greatest of all time. This is thanks, in large part, to his personality, with the San Antonio Spurs superstar keeping a low profile during his playing career and carrying that forward into his retirement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Keller sharp, Pasquantino HR, Royals beat Tigers in Game 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 Monday in the opener of a split doubleheader. Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553 — it dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active string in the majors. Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Keller (5-9) permitted only three singles while fanning eight. He has won three straight starts and four of his last five.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Sinks
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous draft bust hosting showcase for NBA teams

One of the NBA’s bigger busts of the last half-decade may be getting his redemption song. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Sunday that former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. will hold a private workout in Las Vegas this week in front of approximately ten NBA teams. Smith,...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies had one of the more contentious Conference Semi-Finals matchups in recent history. While the Warriors were able to take care of Memphis in six games, there were several instances of hostility between the two teams, both on and off the court. This contention did not stop after that series ended, because when the Warriors finished their journey with a championship, some shots were thrown at Memphis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Draymond Green Makes Opinion On Paolo Banchero Very Clear

Draymond Green is a big fan of rookie Paolo Banchero. Green has been tuning in to some of the NBA Summer League games and tweeted that Banchero has winning ways. "Y’all overreact to summer league too often…. Nonetheless, Paolo gets it. He has winning ways…," Green tweeted.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy