SIXERS FLAME THROWER ISAIAH JOE SINKS 19, INCLUDING THE WINNER!

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ ensemble cast could be adding another member. Free agent forward Markieff Morris said this week on Twitter that he would like to join the 76ers. A fan had tweeted Morris, writing, “Come to Philly.”. “Been wanting to for a while now,” said Morris in reply....
With Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Christian Wood, the Dallas Mavericks have a solid core of players that should have the team competitive in the West next season. But the loss of Jalen Brunson is expected to take a toll on the team, who made a run to the Western Conference Finals this spring.
The Los Angeles Clippers have been threatening to make a serious run for the NBA title since they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they have often been hampered by injuries. They got to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season but were unable to go further after an injury to Kawhi Leonard that also kept him from playing last season.
Darvin Ham has been tasked with getting the most out of the Los Angeles Lakers after an incredibly disappointing season, and the new head coach may have hinted this week at what he feels the team needs in order to get back to the playoffs. A video that surfaced on...
The Lakers, despite being a global brand, are not owned by a billionaire like Steve Balmer or Joe Lacob. They're owned by the Buss family who's main source of income is the team itself, and doesn't even own the arena the team plays in, which is atypical in this day and age of professional sports. Their relative lack of financial resources could be the main hurdle in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
There are a lot of trade rumors swirling around right now, with names like Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, and Kyrie Irving, among others being in the news cycle. Perhaps one trade could move a large number of those players all at once. This 4-team trade scenario would feature the Utah...
Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward in the history of the NBA, but his name doesn't get mentioned a lot in many of the conversations about the greatest of all time. This is thanks, in large part, to his personality, with the San Antonio Spurs superstar keeping a low profile during his playing career and carrying that forward into his retirement.
The Golden State Warriors' dynastic reign can be heavily attributed to the retention of its core big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. That being said, championship No. 4 of this era couldn't have been accomplished without some other key players on this year's roster. The Warriors may have a tough time keeping that band together moving forward.
Former Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons attended the Sixers vs. Nets Summer League game in Las Vegas on Sunday, showing up and sitting courtside. Of course, Sixers fans had a field day with this, as Simmons has not played an NBA game since June 20th, 2021, when the Sixers were eliminated by the Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 Monday in the opener of a split doubleheader. Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553 — it dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active string in the majors. Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Keller (5-9) permitted only three singles while fanning eight. He has won three straight starts and four of his last five.
One of the NBA’s bigger busts of the last half-decade may be getting his redemption song. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Sunday that former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. will hold a private workout in Las Vegas this week in front of approximately ten NBA teams. Smith,...
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies had one of the more contentious Conference Semi-Finals matchups in recent history. While the Warriors were able to take care of Memphis in six games, there were several instances of hostility between the two teams, both on and off the court. This contention did not stop after that series ended, because when the Warriors finished their journey with a championship, some shots were thrown at Memphis.
Draymond Green is a big fan of rookie Paolo Banchero. Green has been tuning in to some of the NBA Summer League games and tweeted that Banchero has winning ways. "Y’all overreact to summer league too often…. Nonetheless, Paolo gets it. He has winning ways…," Green tweeted.
