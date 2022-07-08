ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Godfather' And 'Elf' Star James Caan Has Died, Aged 82

By Kate Harrold
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Academy Award-nominated actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family have announced. Known to them as Jimmy, the actor passed away on the evening of 6 July, 2022. Caan was best known for his roles as Walter Hobbs in Elf and Santino ‘Sonny’ Corleone in Francis Ford...

Outsider.com

Billy Dee Williams Posts Heartwarming Photo with Late James Caan: ‘Friends Till the End’

Billy Dee Williams took to his Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and Brian’s Song co-star, James Caan. “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Billy wrote, along with the hashtag “#jamescaan.” The recent image is of the two actors in the gym. James Caan jokingly sits on Billy’s lap, his arm around his friend. The two share matching grins.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
NBC News

James Caan, veteran 'Godfather' and 'Elf' actor, dies at 82

Movie tough guy James Caan, whose work spanned generations in such big-screen classics as "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf," died Wednesday, his family said. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," a family statement posted to Twitter said.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

James Caan Dies at 82: Mark Wahlberg Offers ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Family and Friends

While actors appear to be larger than life and invincible on the big screen, today it was announced that legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Although getting his start in off-broadway plays, Caan would go on to star alongside iconic actors like the legendary John Wayne. Thanks to his growing friendship with director Howard Hawks, Caan spent the next 61 years entertaining audiences around the world as characters like Sonny Corleone and Paul Sheldon in the 1990 classic Misery.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Emotional Josh Duhamel Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Co-Star James Caan: 'One of the Kindest, Coolest People'

Josh Duhamel took to social media on Thursday to share an emotional remembrance of his former Las Vegas co-star James Caan, who died Wednesday at the age of 82. In an Instagram story, Duhamel — fighting back tears — shared, “I just want to take a minute to remember Jimmy Caan: one of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I’ve ever met, one of my mentors. And you’ll be missed, Jimmy Caan. I love you.” (Watch the video here.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Francis Ford Coppola Honors His ‘Godfather’ Star James Caan: “Will Never Be Forgotten”

Click here to read the full article. Francis Ford Coppola, who first directed James Caan in the 1969 feature film The Rain People and would reunite three years later for the Hollywood masterpiece The Godfather, remembered his old friend in a statement provided exclusively to Deadline. “Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known,” Coppola said. “From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always...
NFL
NME

James Caan – 1940-2022: a top-tier talent whose greatest roles echoed his own life

Many actors who rise to prominence through celebrated gangster films struggle to escape the genre. James Caan, who died yesterday (July 7) aged 82, wasn’t one of them. Though nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather in 1972, and reprising the role in the 1974 sequel, Caan’s craggy vulnerability on screen saw him swiftly expand his repertoire, taking on gamblers, cowboys and futuristic death-sports stars. Fighting for his life in movies such as Rollerball (1975) and Misery (1990) made him the timeless face of the helpless victim-hero, yet this relatable all-rounder was just as comfortable voicing a widowed father in Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs or playing Buddy’s dismissive dad in Elf.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Hollywood Legend James Caan Dies at 82

“When it comes to the action, I’m as good as anybody, and don’t forget it,” James Caan’s famous Godfather character, Sonny Corleone said in what is one of the franchise’s many iconic lines. Caan, who passed away on Wednesday, made a living being part of Hollywood action for decades, usually playing a “tough guy,” but also showing a great deal of versatility and range throughout his long career.
CELEBRITIES
