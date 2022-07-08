ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wvtf.org

Wildflower projects sprouting in southwest Virginia

In Floyd County just off route 8, a meadow of yellow and pink wildflowers is one of the sites for a new project, called Floyd Flower Power. The acre-and-a-half is owned by a local church, which was happy to let the group use the land. Earlier this year volunteers planted 3,000 wildflower plugs, 15 trees and 15 shrubs throughout the meadow.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 35.1 cents in the last month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 35.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.42 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Mount, VA
WDBJ7.com

Additional Amtrak passenger train is coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel is about to become more flexible in Roanoke. Amtrak in Roanoke is getting a second daily roundtrip passenger train. The added train will allow for an additional departure from Roanoke to DC at 4:30 p.m and a train from DC to Roanoke at 1 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Fire breaks out overnight at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville first responders spent several hours battling an overnight blaze at Blue Ridge Fiberboard. The Danville Fire Department says crews responded to the reported structure fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. The first unit to arrive at the...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Fair recaps success during last day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People lined up in the rain before the Salem fair opened at noon Sunday, the last day of the fair. People who attended enjoyed a variety of food and rides, or petted and fed the animals. Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said this year they almost...
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sunscreen#Townnews Com
thetrek.co

Northern Virginia, Part 1: Singing the Blues

Days 77-79: I returned to the trail sans the energy and excitement that I normally did. I noticed as I began to drag my feet first with getting in the car (we woke up at 6 but didn’t head out till 9,) then when we drove into Daleville. To be fair though, the siren song of Waffle House is hard to resist even in the best of mental health days.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of July 11-15

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Electric vehicle charging made available in Floyd

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Electric vehicle charging is now available in the Town of Floyd. Citizens Telephone Cooperative has installed an EV Charging Station, calling it “CitiZap,” based on an increased number of electric vehicles passing through the town each day. The charging station is at the intersection of East Main Street and Jacksonville Street.
FLOYD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
cardinalnews.org

Gas card winner named

Congratulations to Gary Larrowe of Botetourt County, the latest winner of a $25 gas card in Cardinal News’ newsletter referral program. Larrowe was selected in a random drawing from the five readers who had three or more of their friends sign up for our free morning newsletter. (If you recognize the name, it’s because he’s the county administrator for Botetourt County).
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Transportation officials provide update on I-81 improvements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improvements to Interstate 81 are accelerating three years after the General Assembly approved a new funding stream for the highway. Thursday afternoon, state and local officials received a status report on operational changes and major construction projects that will address concerns about traffic volume and highway safety.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County crash closes parts of Plantation Road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are on-scene of a car crash on Plantation Road. Officials say roads are closed from Santee Road to Magnolia Road. They say they are expecting it to be an extended closure. 10 News has a crew on their way to the scene.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke County police investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash

From Roanoke County Police Department: On Friday July 8, 2022, a 2005 Toyota RAV-4 driven by Susan Snyder was traveling southbound in the 5800 block Plantation Rd in Roanoke County. Ms. Snyder crossed the double yellow line and struck a 2012 Chevy Equinox head on. Ms. Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash however, weather may have played a factor. The investigation is ongoing and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time, but is back open to traffic.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Arrest made after shooting in Roanoke early Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police arrested Quintiy Steelman, 20 of Roanoke, after a shooting early Saturday morning. On July 9 at about 2:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on Queen Avenue NW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a home in the area.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo officials address solar farm safety issues

A recent fire call is raising concerns among Pittsylvania County’s Fire and Rescue Community about safety issues with solar farms. Gretna Fire Chief Ben Meeks says his agency last month responded to a fire at a solar farm that’s under construction. He says that presented a unique safety hazard to first responders. “If we have some younger guys, they might be great firemen but they go and put water on something that’s got 36,000 volts on one box and there’s 16 boxes, then we just killed somebody,” Meeks said.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy