James Caan Co-Star Shares Hilarious Story From Set of 'The Godfather'

Tom Petty was a lifelong fan of The Beatles and even collaborated with some of the band’s former members. He explained that seeing them for the first time on The Ed Sullivan Show altered the course of his life. Despite this, when asked to choose between Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, he said he preferred the latter. He explained that he didn’t know if Sgt. Pepper held up in the decades after its release.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO