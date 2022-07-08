ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Caan Co-Star Shares Hilarious Story From Set of 'The Godfather'

By Jack Beresford
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The details of a prank the Sonny Corleone star played on director Francis Ford Coppola were shared to Twitter by Jennifer...

Daily Mail

James Caan's final film: Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreaking photos of frail star and pays tribute to 'inspirational' actor following his death aged 82

Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck Starred Alongside James Caan in This Crime Series Years Before ‘Blue Bloods’

Before starring in Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck actually appeared in another TV series that also starred the late James Caan. Cann would play Ed Levine in the NBC drama Las Vegas. Yet in the show’s final season, Selleck joined up as A.J. Cooper for 19 episodes. It would definitely be a star-themed show with Caan on there. The actor, who also was known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, died last week at 82 years old.
The Associated Press

Celebrities react to 'Godfather' star James Caan's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in the “The Godfather,” ”Brian’s Song,″ “Misery,″ and ”Elf,″ died Wednesday at age 82. Caan’s death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans. ___ “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him.” — Al Pacino, who starred in 1972′s ”The Godfather,” in a statement. “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” — Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974′s “The Godfather: Part II,” in a statement.
Fox News

Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood: 'Family came first'

Alison Eastwood grew up watching her father play a hero on the big screen – now, she wants to be a heroine for animals in need. The retired actress, who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, spends much of her time rescuing animals at risk of being euthanized in Southern California’s overcrowded shelters. In 2012, the 50-year-old founded the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, which aims to reduce pet overpopulation and increase adoptions through spay/neuter programs, rescue partnerships, and local education.
ComicBook

Star Trek, 24 Actor Gregory Itzin Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of several Star Trek series and 24, has passed away at the age of 74. Itzin's manager, Lisa Gallant, revealed the actor died due to complications from emergency surgery. He previously suffered from a heart attack in 2015 during a stage performance where he played William Shakespeare's Falstaff. Itzin is known for his memorable performances, such as President Charles Logan on 24, and several characters across the Star Trek franchise. Itzin made appearances in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise, along with other hit series like Friends and Boston Legal.
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Thanks Henry Winkler for Sharing His Fishing Exploits

When the paths of two classic TV stars cross, then it’s something as The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick calls out to Henry Winkler. On Sunday, Winkler wrapped up his summer fishing trip to Idaho. He happened to share a great photo of him and his final catch. Winkler has been doing some fishing in the Snake River up there. And McCormick happened to notice his sweet photo. It leads her to comment along with all of his many fans on Twitter.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Tom Petty Didn’t Think a Celebrated Beatles Album Held Up Over the Years

Tom Petty was a lifelong fan of The Beatles and even collaborated with some of the band’s former members. He explained that seeing them for the first time on The Ed Sullivan Show altered the course of his life. Despite this, when asked to choose between Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, he said he preferred the latter. He explained that he didn’t know if Sgt. Pepper held up in the decades after its release.
thedigitalfix.com

James Caan almost took Adam Sandler’s role in Uncut Gems

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Adam Sandler playing the lead role of Howard Ratner in the Safdie Brothers’ thriller movie Uncut Gems. That role is arguably Sandler’s best performance to date, but the part very nearly went to none other than James Caan, the late great actor who has starred in some of the best movies of all time.
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: 'If I Had a Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand'

Johnny Depp is taking shots at his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in his new album with Jeff Beck. A review from The Sunday Times, which got an advanced listen of the album, shared insight into some of Depp's lyrics that are seemingly targeted at Heard. The actor and musician's 13-track collaboration with British guitarist Jeff Beck, titled "18," is set to be released Friday.
ClutchPoints

James Caan’s family announces death of legendary actor at 82 years old

James Caan has died at 82 years of age. The legendary actor’s family shared the message on Twitter that he passed away Wednesday evening. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” reads the family’s statement. No cause of death has been revealed.
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Describes Growing Up With a Famous Father: ‘Very Down to Earth’

The career of Clint Eastwood has spanned decades with him starring in movies ranging from Dirty Harry to Unforgiven. He has enjoyed massive success and continues to do so. It might lead some movie stars to get the “big head” and think the world revolves around them. Apparently, this is not the case for our man Clint. One of his daughters pulled back the curtain on her father’s private life.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

