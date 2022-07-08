ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Trump-Backed Adam Laxalt's Lengthy List of Financial Scandals

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is receiving a visit Friday from the party's most influential member as he pushes toward a November election despite past financial controversies.

Former President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail in Las Vegas to stump for Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. Laxalt has been endorsed by Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. as he looks to flip a blue seat red when he faces off against current Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

Laxalt, who served as the state's attorney general from 2015 to 2019 and who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, was a co-chairman of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

During his time in office, Laxalt faced allegations of pressuring officials, using his position as attorney general to fend off investigators, and accepting illegal campaign contributions from Lev Parnas—who was tried and ultimately convicted in October 2021 of federal campaign finance crimes. On June 29, Parnas was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Politico reported that during Parnas' trial, Laxalt—who received two $5,000 donations from co-defendant Igor Fruman that had allegedly been arranged by Parnas—testified that he first met Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., in 2018 in the company of Rudy Guiliani, one of the former president's attorneys.

After reportedly "really bombarding" Parnas for donations, according to Politico, Laxalt testified that legal counsel suggested his campaign return the $10,000, and the money was returned to the Treasury. However, Parnas' attorney, Joseph Bondy, reportedly said Laxalt continually pushed Parnas for cash even though he thought of him in a "clownish" manner—adding that Laxalt told the FBI that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was the individual who connected Laxalt and Parnas originally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xrk3h_0gYkjscA00
Former Nevada attorney general and GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt looks to unseat incumbent U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, in November. Above, Laxalt speaks to a crowd at a primary election event on June 14 in Reno, Nevada. Trevor Bexon/Getty Images

In 2018, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported that then-Attorney General Laxalt allegedly kept fraud investigators at bay from some of his largest financial backers in relation to a large investigation into ExxonMobil and the effects of climate change.

Billionaires Charles and David Koch, who reportedly spent $2.5 million to support Laxalt's run for governor, were also involved via a subpoena issued to ExxonMobil that named several Koch-backed organizations, the Gazette-Journal added.

But Laxalt's campaign at the time called the allegations a political probe, with a spokesperson saying Laxalt "has a strong record of protecting Nevada's natural resources and zealously protecting the integrity and public perception of the Office of the Attorney General."

The allegations as they related to the Koch brothers were never directly addressed.

One year earlier, the Las Vegas Sun reported that Laxalt was being investigated for allegedly coercing a gaming regulator in a recorded conversation related to a lawsuit involving mega donor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

In response, Laxalt reportedly said coercion did not take place in the conversation and that there had been past conflict between attorneys general and gaming regulators. The FBI ultimately found no wrongdoing, saying Laxalt's conversation was within the scope of his position.

"From day one, he has been consistent about his role and level of participation, and it is clear that this inquiry was politically motivated and based on rumor and innuendo, instead of facts and truth," the Attorney General's Office said in a statement in 2017.

On August 17, 2021, Laxalt declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. In a campaign statement upon his entry into the race, the Navy veteran who served in Iraq said his platform aims to dethrone the "the radical left, rich elites, woke corporations, academia, Hollywood, and the media"—all of whom he claims are "taking over America."

In June, polling and news analysis site FiveThirtyEight reported a 4.3 percent edge to Cortez Masto, adding that Nevada has a 2.5-point lean in favor of Republicans compared with the rest of the country.

recent presidential approval tracking poll from July 1 showed that 60 percent of Nevada's registered voters disapproved of President Joe Biden's handling of his job, with just 30 percent of voters expressing approval and 10 percent neutral mere months away from the midterms.

Newsweek reached out to Laxalt's campaign for comment.

Comments / 19

Wuzafuz
3d ago

Wow! News Weak is batting 1000% with garbage articles. Just goes to show how desperate the democrat left is.

Reply(4)
10
Related
Newsweek

Joe Lombardo's Chances of Beating Steve Sisolak in Nevada: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo in Nevada on Friday, as the GOP aims to flip the western state's governor's mansion red and oust incumbent Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak in the midterm election. Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, won Nevada's Republican primary last...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koch
Person
Sheldon Adelson
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Joe Lombardo
Person
Donald Trump
bloomberglaw.com

Lindsey Graham Taps Nelson Mullins to Fight Georgia Subpoena (1)

District attorney seeks Graham’s election interference testimony. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough is the latest large law firm to represent a high-profile client caught up in a probe related to the 2020 US presidential election. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has turned to the Columbia, S.C.-based firm to fight a...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Exxonmobil#Republican#Senate#Democratic#Trump S 2020
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Newsweek

Trump Touts Beating DeSantis in 2024 Polls Amid 'Witch Hunt' Hearings

Former President Donald Trump is touting polls showing increased support for him as the Republican Party's 2024 presidential candidate, saying his numbers are rising amid continued negative attention on a national scale during the "witch hunt" January 6 congressional hearings. On Truth Social, Trump referenced a tweet published July 2...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Deadline

Supreme Court Justices Face New Harassment After Activist Group Offers Bounty For Sightings

Click here to read the full article. The harassment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a Washington, D.C. steakhouse may only be the appetizer to further incidents, if an activist group has its way. ShutDownDC is promising a bounty of $50 to anyone who provides a “confirmed sighting” of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts at any DC area public space, upping that to $200 if they remain in that location for a half-hour. Last month, the Court ruled 6-3 to uphold a Mississippi abortion ban being challenged, and 5-4 to overturn...
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy