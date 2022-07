The House committee investigating the 2021 assault on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump will examine links between associates of the former president and right-wing extremist groups at its seventh hearing on Tuesday. - 'Pivotal moment' - The assault on the Capitol left at least five people dead and 140 police officers injured, and followed a fiery speech by Trump to thousands of his supporters near the White House.

