Jennifer Aniston posts about ‘sudden and tragic’ death of The Morning Show camera assistant

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
 3 days ago
(Getty, GoFundMe)

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to the camera assistant, Gunnar Mortensen, she worked with on The Morning Show.

Mortensen died aged 39 on Monday (4 July) in a motorbike accident.

On her Instagram Story, Aniston wrote: “This past week, we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set.

“As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.

“In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his two-year-old son, Lars, during this difficult time. We are going to miss you, Gunnar.”

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $128,000 (£107,000) so far.

(Instagram)

The Morning Show stars Aniston as a news anchor on a breakfast TV programme in America. Her character is forced to grapple with sexual assault allegations made against her co-anchor in the show, played by Steve Carell. It also stars Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.

The Independent’s three-star review of season two here, in which Adam White wrote: “The Morning Show is still a luxurious mess – but Jennifer Aniston has never been better.”

Mortensen has worked on 81 projects since 2007, including The Real World, Sons of Anarchy, Jack and Jill and Yes Day.

