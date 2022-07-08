ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education secretary James Cleverly shares about his wife's cancer treatment

By Laurene Rey-Millet
 3 days ago

Education secretary James Cleverly called the medical team at Guy’s and St Thomas hospital “amazing” as his wife Susannah is going through cancer treatment.

The Tory MP added: “Things are progressing well, she’s not quite back to her pre-treatment self, but the treatment seems to be going very well.”

Mr. Cleverly revealed in December 2021 his wife Susannah Cleverly was diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer and has been treated at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Cancer Centre in London since.

