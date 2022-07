EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Lesser received the Visionary Award from Icon Talks and the Icon to Ican Charitable Foundation this week. “He demonstrates the core values of a true Visionary and someone who inspires not only through his innate talents, but who manifests his purpose and passion in how he lives his life and touches the lives of others. Through his work in various facets and philanthropy, we believe he exemplifies what a Visionary truly is” John Hartsfield, Co-founder of Icon Talks, stated.

