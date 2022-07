Bitcoin (BTC) topped out at nearly $69,000 in November 2021, setting off the last display of fireworks for the 2020-2021 bull market. Since then, bitcoin’s price has trended downward, with no bottom in sight. But surely there’s a bottom somewhere during this bear market, leading many to ask: Is there a way to tell what the bottom price is?

